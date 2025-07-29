Connect&GO releases e-commerce metrics for its attraction management system and leisure industry platform

Connect&GO, the Attraction Management System (AMS) that offers integrated solutions for revenue management, announced that its optimized e-commerce platform is now delivering conversion rates nearly double the North American industry average for ticketing platforms in the attractions industry.

Based on recent benchmarks, most North American ticketing platforms that cater to businesses in the Leisure category convert between 2–4% of visitors into buyers. Attractions using Connect&GO’s platform however, are now averaging well above that. Average conversion rates across all clients are averaging 5.73% while e-com dominant parks are seeing conversion rates of 6.89%.

One client’s conversion rate went from 5.41% to 7.67% over a one-year period, while another top-performing client reached a conversion rate of 9.01%.

“With nearly twice the conversion rate of the industry standard, our e-commerce platform is built to do one thing really well: turn visitors into checkouts,” says Dominic Gagnon, CEO of Connect&GO. “This is the result of listening to our customers, understanding their business, and continuously improving based on real-world feedback. That’s what customer-led growth looks like.”

Small tweaks. Big impact.

The improved results stem from a series of focused product updates that made the guest journey faster, smoother, and more intuitive.

“We’ve seen our average transaction value increase, thanks to the intuitive web store design and smart use of upsell pop-ups. Prompts to add meal tokens or cabana rentals during checkout have made it easy for guests to spend more, and it’s had a real impact on our bottom line,” says Mandy Morris, COO of Splash Kingdom Waterparks.

Key enhancements to the Connect&GO e-commerce flow include:

Visitors are required to do 30% less scrolling

Clicks to purchase have been reduced by 33%

Guests choose tickets first, then select visit dates – mirroring how most actually plan

Smarter bundle logic that dynamically updates date options

A new calendar view showing real-time pricing per day

An integrated cart timer that locks in pricing and encourages faster decisions

These changes were led by Connect&GO’s Product team, guided by one goal: making technology that works for the attractions and their guests.

“We obsess over product performance that drives real business results,” explains Marc André Dubé, VP of Product at Connect&GO. “The updates we’ve made – faster paths to purchase, smarter UX, urgency cues – they weren’t just guesses. They came directly from operator feedback and real user behavior.”

Not just clicks – Growth that scales

Connect&GO pairs its e-commerce tools with a holistic, operator-first support model. The company has invested in its clients’ success by refining checkout flows with data-driven insight and collaborating with operators to develop tools that will improve their day-to-day.

“Conversion rate growth like this doesn’t just happen – it’s the result of product innovation paired with meaningful support,” says Gagnon. “We believe operators should never have to fight their software. When our clients succeed, we succeed.”

Benchmarking progress: Measuring conversion success

To benchmark Connect&GO’s ecommerce performance, the company has referenced recent industry studies from AudienceView and Invesp. These sources report that North American leisure and attraction websites typically convert between 2–4% of visitors into ticket buyers, with 3.56% often cited as a general e-commerce average. Connect&GO’s internal conversion data measures the percentage of sessions on its e-commerce checkout flow that result in completed purchase. Within that flow, the company is seeing conversion rates nearing 6%, nearly double the cited industry averages.