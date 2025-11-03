Just Add Power: Building an AV oasis

Texas integrator Custom AV uses Just Add Power to manage massive multi-venue AV integration at The Elmont Resort in El Paso

by Ed Qualls, CEO, Just Add Power

Nestled in the heart of El Paso, Texas, The Elmont stands as a premier hospitality destination, featuring a sprawling waterpark, a dynamic event center with three different ballrooms, and a full-service restaurant. For a venue of this scale, the audiovisual experience is not merely an amenity but essential to the guest experience, setting the tone for events which vary from lively poolside gatherings to elegant corporate functions.

Located in a unique residential and commercial development, The Elmont is a distinctive venue well-known for hosting noteworthy day and nighttime events. When the venue needed an AV upgrade to maintain the quality of these events, they turned to Custom AV LLC, a local integration firm with expertise in designing sophisticated AV systems for the hospitality sector. Custom AV LLC selected Just Add Power products to help create the ultimate solution.

Right: This media rack shows the relative complexity of the AV system requirements at The Elmont.

The challenge: Combine three unique businesses into one shared platform

The project at The Elmont presented a unique set of challenges, kicking off with the fact that the main equipment room was located inside of the event center, which was set to be the last building completed. The venue’s diverse footprint meant a complex mix of close to 70 displays was required across all three different environments. This included everything from 75” displays from LG, projectors with 150-inch screens, a 220-inch Planar indoor LCD/LED video wall, and a 300-inch outdoor Giant Installs LED video wall, and more. The goal was to integrate them all to one platform.

“The system had to allow each business – the waterpark, the restaurant/club house, and the event center – to operate independently with their own audio, video, and control signals,” said Baldo Nevarez, president of Custom AV LLC. “Combining these three very unique, different businesses into a streamlined and shared platform was quite the obstacle. At the same time, it needed the capacity to act as one unified system for large-scale events, where content could be mixed and shared across the entire facility. An additional logistical hurdle was handling the two different management companies that oversee the operations of the property.“

The solution: AV-over-IP and Just Add Power

After careful consideration, Custom AV determined that an AV-over-IP solution would be the most effective way to meet The Elmont’s requirements, with Just Add Power emerging as the ideal supplier. The team deployed a comprehensive system utilizing Just Add Power Ultra encoders and decoders, which are connected over a 40GB fiber infrastructure in a star topology network configuration in the central equipment room This setup enables them to convert a wide range of audio & video sources into a scalable IP stream and route signals to any of the 70 displays, 10 audio amplifiers and over 140 speakers across the complex. The team also deployed Dante IP stereo audio extraction as well as 1Gb networking for control & operations.

The waterpark at The Elmont offers private cabanas with individually controlled TVs. Just Add Power allows guests to easily change the television feed.

Just Add Power’s Ultra platform delivers 4K@30Hz Ultra HD with HDCP 2.2 support, ensuring high- quality, ultra-low latency transmission of 4K or lower-resolution sources. The built-in scaler on the encoder allows for seamless display on both 1080p and 4K screens. Other features include image pull for visibility on control devices, instant switching, and a modular design that facilitates expanding the system with additional sources or displays – a process as simple as adding another transmitter or receiver.

For Nevarez, the choice to use Just Add Power was clear: “We’ve used Just Add Power on countless projects, and it just works – point blank. There is zero latency as well as perfect switching, and no fuss with EDID or HDCP.”

The system’s reliability was critical for a complex installation with varied content and display needs. The modular nature also addresses the scalability concern and future-proofs, ensuring that The Elmont can easily add more displays or sources in the future.

The system supports a variety of applications, including live events where a camera captures the happenings on stage while routing the video feed anywhere throughout the facility. Live television appears throughout the premises via 10-shared satellite receivers. The system also includes a digital signage platform for distributing announcements, marketing materials, and other content across the property.

The results

Screens are an important part of the full-service restaurant at The Elmont. Controls for each of the screens are simplified thanks to Just Add Power.

The newly implemented system installed by Custom AV made a bevy of promises – and with the help of Just Add Power it has delivered. Most impactful is the visual impact of the large displays, particularly the outdoor LED video wall at the waterpark which serves as a main focal point and a huge draw for the resort. But beyond the visual spectacle, the system’s true benefit lies in its flexibility and ease of use.

“The user can bring a computer, plug it in, and be able to share that video not only within that space but anywhere in the facility,” said Nevarez. “The system’s control interface is simple enough that anybody can pick it up. It’s highly intuitive, which is important for staff rotation. The ability to host live events with flawless audio/video distribution as well as the option to manage digital signage content remotely and create content schedules has provided the client with the powerful tools they need to manage their operations effectively.”

Custom AV’s work at The Elmont showcases the benefits of an AV- over-IP approach in complex hospitality environments. By choosing the powerful and scalable platform of Just Add Power, Custom AV LLC overcame significant logistical and technical challenges. Their expertise in implementing this solution not only met but exceeded the client’s expectations, delivering an AV system that is both high- performing and user-friendly. The AV oasis that is The Elmont Resort can continue to create memorable guest experiences with reliability and flexibility for years to come. •

Ed Qualls is the CEO of Just Add Power. The company is headquartered in Seminole, Florida. For more information, visit justaddpower.com.