Monday, November 18, 2024
Explore InPark issue #1 from 2004 online

Joe Kleiman
By Joe Kleiman

On the cover

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights launch begins with a bang. At the presentation for the media, a “park spokesman” begins to go crazy and practically blows up the place in the carefully choregraphed “The Moment in Time.”

Table of contents

Editorial by Martin Palicki

InPark news: Kingda Ka, Turbulence and more…

The tricks of treats Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Splashing Aloud! Paramount Parks premiere Boomerang Bay

Manufacturing FUN A visit with Sally Corporation & KoalaPlay Group

InPark attraction: I want my Mummy!

InPark review: Disney’s Animal Kingdom

