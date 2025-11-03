Monday, November 3, 2025
#108 – IAAPA Expo 2025 preview!

By IPM News

On the cover

The Great Hall at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. features a lighting control system (LiCA) created by Smart Monkeys.

Credit: Frank Schulenburg, CC BYSA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Table of contents

Editorial

More than words (and numbers): The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index™ by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher

Industry news

News from Alterface

Features

Behind the tilt by Carin Davits
Vekoma’s Tilt Coaster delivers iconic thrills and engineered suspense

Story you can experience interview by Martin Palicki
Morgan Fix Creative brings creativity and precision to themed entertainment projects

LED takes flight interview by Becci Knowles
Air Cruise The Ride, Brogent’s 8K LED dome, redefines the flying theater experience

COVER STORY Mappability, granularity and the power of bespoke by Judith Rubin
Smart Monkeys and the Smithsonian re-invent lighting control

Imagining together interview by Martin Palicki
BRC’s Christian Lachel on the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Beyond the season by Martin Palicki and Becci Knowles
How B Morrow Productions engineered a blueprint for growth

Built to be shared by Martin Palicki
WhiteWater helps design experiences guests can’t stop talking about

Building an AV oasis by Ed Qualls, CEO, Just Add Power
Just Add Power drives AV integration at The Elmont Resort in El Paso

New wavelengths by David Green
Visual Terrain debuts Luminous Terrain, making playing with light fun for everyone

Grand and intimate interview by Martin Palicki
SimEx-Iwerks’ Vision 360™ wraps guests in immersive storytelling

Engineering meets immersion by Martin Palicki and Judith Rubin
Simtec and The VOID collaborate on a new, compact dark ride attraction model

The art of creative executive producing interview by Martin Palicki
How ImagineLab Studios fills the middleware gap between creative vision and opening day

At the park and on the field by Martin Palicki
Image Engineering’s acquisition of TASC helps expand the possibilities of both live and themed entertainment

The dawn of the era of the dark ride interview by Martin Palicki
Inside the dark ride revival with Jora Vision’s Robin van der Want

Formula 1 in a Box interview by Joe Kleiman
F1 Box opens its first venue in London, powered by Disguise

Dream On! by Judith Rubin and Martin Palicki
DreamLab Immersive is elevating human creativity with an AI-infused ecosystem

IPM News
Behind the Tilt

