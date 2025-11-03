108 – IAAPA Expo 2025 preview!

On the cover

The Great Hall at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. features a lighting control system (LiCA) created by Smart Monkeys.

Credit: Frank Schulenburg, CC BYSA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Table of contents

Editorial

More than words (and numbers): The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index™ by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher

Industry news

News from Alterface

Features

Behind the tilt by Carin Davits

Vekoma’s Tilt Coaster delivers iconic thrills and engineered suspense



Story you can experience interview by Martin Palicki

Morgan Fix Creative brings creativity and precision to themed entertainment projects



LED takes flight interview by Becci Knowles

Air Cruise The Ride, Brogent’s 8K LED dome, redefines the flying theater experience



COVER STORY Mappability, granularity and the power of bespoke by Judith Rubin

Smart Monkeys and the Smithsonian re-invent lighting control



Imagining together interview by Martin Palicki

BRC’s Christian Lachel on the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka



Beyond the season by Martin Palicki and Becci Knowles

How B Morrow Productions engineered a blueprint for growth



Built to be shared by Martin Palicki

WhiteWater helps design experiences guests can’t stop talking about



Building an AV oasis by Ed Qualls, CEO, Just Add Power

Just Add Power drives AV integration at The Elmont Resort in El Paso



New wavelengths by David Green

Visual Terrain debuts Luminous Terrain, making playing with light fun for everyone



Grand and intimate interview by Martin Palicki

SimEx-Iwerks’ Vision 360™ wraps guests in immersive storytelling



Engineering meets immersion by Martin Palicki and Judith Rubin

Simtec and The VOID collaborate on a new, compact dark ride attraction model



The art of creative executive producing interview by Martin Palicki

How ImagineLab Studios fills the middleware gap between creative vision and opening day



At the park and on the field by Martin Palicki

Image Engineering’s acquisition of TASC helps expand the possibilities of both live and themed entertainment



The dawn of the era of the dark ride interview by Martin Palicki

Inside the dark ride revival with Jora Vision’s Robin van der Want



Formula 1 in a Box interview by Joe Kleiman

F1 Box opens its first venue in London, powered by Disguise



Dream On! by Judith Rubin and Martin Palicki

DreamLab Immersive is elevating human creativity with an AI-infused ecosystem