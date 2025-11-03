108 – IAAPA Expo 2025 preview!

On the cover
The Great Hall at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. features a lighting control system (LiCA) created by Smart Monkeys.
Credit: Frank Schulenburg, CC BYSA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Table of contents
Editorial
More than words (and numbers): The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index™ by Martin Palicki, InPark Magazine Publisher
Industry news
Features
Behind the tilt by Carin Davits
Vekoma’s Tilt Coaster delivers iconic thrills and engineered suspense
Story you can experience interview by Martin Palicki
Morgan Fix Creative brings creativity and precision to themed entertainment projects
LED takes flight interview by Becci Knowles
Air Cruise The Ride, Brogent’s 8K LED dome, redefines the flying theater experience
COVER STORY Mappability, granularity and the power of bespoke by Judith Rubin
Smart Monkeys and the Smithsonian re-invent lighting control
Imagining together interview by Martin Palicki
BRC’s Christian Lachel on the USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Beyond the season by Martin Palicki and Becci Knowles
How B Morrow Productions engineered a blueprint for growth
Built to be shared by Martin Palicki
WhiteWater helps design experiences guests can’t stop talking about
Building an AV oasis by Ed Qualls, CEO, Just Add Power
Just Add Power drives AV integration at The Elmont Resort in El Paso
New wavelengths by David Green
Visual Terrain debuts Luminous Terrain, making playing with light fun for everyone
Grand and intimate interview by Martin Palicki
SimEx-Iwerks’ Vision 360™ wraps guests in immersive storytelling
Engineering meets immersion by Martin Palicki and Judith Rubin
Simtec and The VOID collaborate on a new, compact dark ride attraction model
The art of creative executive producing interview by Martin Palicki
How ImagineLab Studios fills the middleware gap between creative vision and opening day
At the park and on the field by Martin Palicki
Image Engineering’s acquisition of TASC helps expand the possibilities of both live and themed entertainment
The dawn of the era of the dark ride interview by Martin Palicki
Inside the dark ride revival with Jora Vision’s Robin van der Want
Formula 1 in a Box interview by Joe Kleiman
F1 Box opens its first venue in London, powered by Disguise
Dream On! by Judith Rubin and Martin Palicki
DreamLab Immersive is elevating human creativity with an AI-infused ecosystem