Active gaming FEC Activate to open first California location

Activate, the active gaming facility, is opening its first location in California at Stonestown Galleria (3251 20th Avenue). The over 8,000-square-foot facility will bring an action-packed adventure, offering a blend of digital gameplay and high-energy physical challenges.

The San Francisco location will feature nine high-tech game rooms – like Mega Grid, Mega Laser, Strike and Control, to name a few – designed to react in real time, keeping players engaged at every turn.

Whether teaming up or going head-to-head, players can advance and track their progress through RFID wristbands that log every achievement. With new games and challenges added regularly, Activate delivers a fast-paced, replayable experience that tests both brainpower and agility.

“It’s fitting that we’re launching our first California location in San Francisco, a city at the forefront of tech innovation,” said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate. “Bringing our immersive, tech-powered gameplay to the heart of the Bay Area makes perfect sense and we’re excited to be part of the city’s next wave of interactive entertainment.”

Since launching in 2017, Activate has opened over 40 locations across North America, Dubai and the U.K. The brand continues to expand globally, further establishing its international presence, with locations opening this year in France, Germany, Norway, Denmark and more.