Adirondack Studios appoints Bill Grayson as VP of Production

Global creative solutions provider Adirondack Studios (ADKS) has appointed Bill Grayson as its new Vice President of Production. The design, fabrication and project delivery studio, with locations in upstate New York, Orlando, Pasadena, Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai, has made several other key hires and shifted current team members into new roles as it celebrates 50 years in business.

Grayson has enjoyed a long and storied industry career spanning over three decades, taking him around the world and resulting in a host of Thea Award-winning projects to his credit. His previous employers include Lexington Scenery & Props, Attraction Services, Landmark Entertainment Group, LA Propoint, Pico and Universal Creative.

Through his own company, Grayson Production Services, Bill has lead production efforts for such projects as Crossroads of the World in Indonesia, Lotte World in South Korea, “Crane Dance” at Resorts World Sentosa, the Citywalk 5 Towers Stage at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the Hershey’s Factory Tour Ride (in partnership with ADKS). Other notable projects include World Expo 2020, Parque Warner Madrid, Tomorrowland at Shanghai Disney Resort, Beauty and the Beast Theater at Tokyo Disneyland, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan.

“Becoming ADKS’ VP of Production is a wonderful full-circle moment for me, as I very much enjoyed working with their creative team on the Hershey’s Chocolate Tour ride, so it’s great to be leading a team you are already a big fan of,” said Grayson. “One of the parts of my career I’ve enjoyed the most has been mentoring, so I look forward to serving in a professional development capacity both for the current New York and Florida shop teams and for the next generation of ADKS fabricators, and of course, creating some of the world’s best experiences in the process.”

In his role as VP of Production, Grayson will oversee all of ADKS’ US-based domestic fabrication efforts, while also collaborating with the company’s UAE, China and Singapore teams as required for a particular project. He and his team will immediately set to work on multiple installations for Thea Award-winning attractions provider Level99 and five haunted houses for Hersheypark Dark Nights, as well as projects for renowned opera companies, major IPs & consumer brands, a professional sports team, and some of the largest theme park operators in the world.

To respond to this company’s steady growth trajectory, Adirondack Studios has made several other director-level appointments and reassignments. The company recently hired Tracy Klein as its Director of Sales for North America and Nicola Rossini as Portfolio Director. Current ADKS team members Matt Jackson, Matt Reardon, and Kelley Ritch have also shifted into Portfolio Director roles, with the goal of providing concierge-level service to its existing and future client base.

“Our hiring of Bill, along with the recent appointments of Tracy, the Portfolio Directors and others, represents our desire to future-proof the company for the next 50 years, with the support and leadership of a strong executive and director team,” explains ADKS President/Principal, Michael Blau. With our new organizational structure nearly in place, we’re excited to ‘make a scene’ in 2026 and beyond.”

Throughout the remainder of 2025, Adirondack Studios will continue to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at conferences and trade shows around the world, including SATE APAC in New Zealand, IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, SATE NA at Knott’s Berry Farm, and IAAPA Expo in Orlando.