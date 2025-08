California horticultural theme park Gilroy Gardens releases first-ever Impact Report

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, California’s horticultural theme park, announced the release of its first-ever Impact Report, marking a milestone on the park’s 25th anniversary.

The 2024 Gilroy Gardens Impact Report details the park’s contributions to education, the local economy, youth development, and the Gilroy community since the park opened in 2001. In 2024, the park hosted 460,000 visitors and generated an estimated $2.13 million in economic impact.

This educationally and agriculturally centric park has educated and entertained families for 25 years. Learn more about the park’s origins, its present-day offerings, and future focus in our exclusive article by Senior Correspondent Joe Kleiman.

“Gilroy Gardens is more than a theme park – it’s a living classroom, a sanctuary for families, and an engine of opportunity,” said Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager of Gilroy Gardens. “This inaugural report celebrates what we’ve accomplished together and calls on our community to help us sustain and grow our impact for generations to come.”

The Impact Report captures key achievements over the past year and reflects on 25 years of history:

Educational impact

In 2024 alone, 3,556 students participated in Natural Science Day, a hands-on, standards-aligned program that has now reached more than 25,500 students in grades K–5 since its inception.

Youth development

Gilroy Gardens has created more than 14,200 youth jobs over the years, including 600 seasonal roles in 2024 alone, serving as a training ground for future leaders.

Community engagement

Since 2012, the park’s Gilroy Reads literacy program has given over 8,400 free tickets to children who complete reading challenges.

Economic impact

With 93% of visitors coming from outside Gilroy, the park has contributed more than $50 million in economic impact to the region over the past 25 years.

“Gilroy Gardens is deeply rooted in our community and plays a unique role in shaping the future of our city and our children,” said Dan Harney, Chairman of the Board. “This Impact Report showcases all we’ve accomplished and highlights where we are heading. We’re excited about expanding educational opportunities, growing our programs, refreshing the majestic trees and garden setting and ensuring we continue to thrive as a resource for all.”

The 2024 Impact Report also outlines plans for the future, including enhancing horticultural and STEM-based educational offerings and developing additional partnerships to strengthen the park’s sustainability and reach.