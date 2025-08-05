SeaWorld San Diego reimagines its amphitheater aquarium

SeaWorld San Diego announced the reopening of Bayside Aquarium on August 8, a newly refreshed exhibit beneath the park’s Bayside Amphitheater. Formerly known as the Marine Aquarium, this immersive space originally opened in 1965 and has been thoughtfully reimagined to bring guests face-to-face with some of the ocean’s most extraordinary and vulnerable species.

Designed for intimate and up-close encounters, Bayside Aquarium features a range of freshwater and saltwater species, including the critically endangered axolotl, the camouflaged wobbegong shark, a California two-spot octopus, brown-banded bamboo sharks, coral cat sharks, and vibrant reef fish. Jewel-like tanks, including a dramatic central glass hexagon, allow guests to connect with marine life just inches away in a serene and tucked-away setting.

“This space is about giving guests a closer look at some of the incredible species they may not usually encounter,” said Danielle Castillo, Curator of Zoological Operations. “We are excited to offer a new opportunity to come face to face with these unique animals. It’s also a way SeaWorld is continuing to invest in both the park and the animals in our care.”

Many of the animals featured in Bayside Aquarium face growing threats in the wild due to habitat loss, climate change, and human activity. By introducing guests to these species up close, SeaWorld hopes to spark curiosity and inspire action to protect aquatic ecosystems around the world.

The new space also introduces guests to the Wildlife Confiscation Network, a pilot program from the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). When live wildlife is seized at U.S. ports due to trafficking, the network ensures that animals receive immediate, expert care. SeaWorld San Diego is a proud partner, temporarily housing and supporting species such as clams, corals, and other aquatic animals through this national initiative. By offering refuge and rehabilitation, the Bayside Aquarium plays a key role in protecting biodiversity and educating the public about the impacts of wildlife trafficking. Every rescued animal is a reminder of the importance of conservation and responsible stewardship.

In Bayside Aquarium, guests will be able to see two axolotls up-close, these critically endangered amphibians native to Mexico, are among the animals SeaWorld has welcomed through this program. Known for their striking appearance and extraordinary ability to regenerate limbs, axolotls offer guests a unique opportunity to learn about freshwater conservation and the urgent need to protect delicate ecosystems both in Mexico and worldwide.