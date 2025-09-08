Alterface appoints François Danhaive as Chief Operating Officer

Alterface, global leader in interactive attractions, announces the promotion of François Danhaive to Chief Operating Officer. Having been with the company since 2008, Danhaive has guided projects from concept to completion.

With more than 15 years at Alterface, Danhaive has advanced through leadership roles in projects and production before becoming Program Manager, coordinating management teams, clients, and partners across virtually all Alterface projects. Known for his ability to find solutions in challenging situations, he consistently meets client needs with creativity and composure, adapting without compromising quality. His hands-on involvement and collaborative approach have made him a trusted presence for clients and partners worldwide.

Stéphane Bataille, CEO of Alterface, comments: “François has been a key part of Alterface for more than 15 years, contributing to the success of countless projects and helping shape our reputation for operational excellence. Promoting him to COO is a natural step, and we look forward to seeing him guide our teams to even greater achievements.”

Danhaive adds:“What drives me every day is delivering great experiences to our clients while keeping projects on track and on budget. I’ve learned to turn challenges into opportunities, from tight deadlines to on-site surprises. I enjoy working with different cultures and partners, bringing ideas to life through collaboration, hard work, and a bit of magic! As COO, I look forward to continuing this journey, working alongside our teams to achieve excellence in every project we deliver.”

Danhaive will join the Alterface team at IAAPA Expo Europe. Partners and clients are welcome to stop by booth #1-253 to meet him and discuss current and upcoming projects.