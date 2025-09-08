The 8th annual TEAAS Symposium to bridge themed entertainment academics and professionals

The Themed Experience and Attractions Academic Society (TEAAS) will host the 8th annual TEAAS Symposium, coinciding with the final day of the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The TEAAS Symposium is the premier event in this field of academic study, bringing together academics and scholars from around the world.

Through the annual support of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) and academic partners, this full-day event is held on the Friday of the industry’s highly anticipated IAAPA Expo, offering unparalleled industry access to academics and professionals alike. The Symposium spotlights theoretical and practical research, timely knowledge transfer, and research exchange as participants engage with industry leaders through networking, and innovative presentations. Tickets are available for students ($50) and professionals ($75), with Early Bird rates available.

Symposium Highlights

Industry trends and insights shared by top leaders in themed experience

Academic research presented in 15-minute sessions

Structured networking opportunities with industry experts, academics, and scholars

Innovative research showcase

Symposium Speakers

Morning Keynote: Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative, Universal Destinations & Experiences

Molly Murphy spearheads the development of cutting-edge attractions and experiences for Universal Destinations & Experiences. Molly oversees Universal Creative’s long-term vision, strategy, creative development, global project delivery, and daily operation. Before joining Universal Creative, she was Principal and Co-Managing Director at Gensler’s New York office. Molly Murphy will share her insights about the new Universal Horror Unleashed experience, which recently opened in Las Vegas.

Afternoon Keynote: Bob Weis, Former President, Walt Disney Imagineering

Over a forty-year career with Walt Disney Imagineering, Weis contributed to every Disney park and resort worldwide, including Tokyo DisneySea, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure. A recipient of the TEA’s Buzz Price Lifetime Achievement Award, Weis is also the author of the newly released book, Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering. Bob Weis will discuss “Re-Imagineering: How Disney redesigned and revitalized venues and attractions to create iconic experiences.”