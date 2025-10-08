Christie Crimson projectors light up nearly 600-foot wide water curtain for new Chinese nighttime show

Christie announced that its Crimson Series 3DLP laser projectors are powering the visuals of a new water curtain show at the Yellow River museum clusters in Qihe County.

Titled “Soul of the Winding Yellow River,” this large-scale cultural tourism performance forms part of the panoramic live show “Up and Down the River” and stands as the largest immersive water curtain show ever staged in Shandong Province. Spanning a 180-meter (590-foot) wide water curtain, it recreates the myths of the Yellow River and the origins of Chinese civilization through projection mapping technology.

A total of 10 Christie Crimson WU32 laser projectors, each supplied and installed by Beijing Zhongqing Display Technology, create a 18-meter (59-foot) high water screen that serves as a canvas for storytelling. Against this vast expanse of water, with virtual and real imagery interwoven, audiences are transported into celebrated tales from Chinese mythology, including “Houyi Shoots the Suns,” “Jingwei Fills the Sea,” “Kuafu Chases the Sun,” and “Dayu Controls the Floods.”

“‘Soul of the Winding Yellow River’ is not only a visual feast but also a heartfelt tribute to the cradle of Chinese civilization — the Yellow River,” said Yangshun Jia, project manager, Beijing Zhongqing Display Technology. “Our team is honored to draw upon years of experience in large-scale cultural tourism and performing arts projects to support this landmark production. The outstanding performance of the Christie Crimson WU32 projectors enables us to realize our creative vision with precision, allowing audiences to experience the dynamic interplay of light and shadow.”

As systems integrator for the projection element of the show, Beijing Zhongqing Display Technology played a vital role in the planning, installation, and commissioning of the Crimson WU32 projectors. Mounted on floating rafts in the middle of the lake, the projectors are exposed to significant water, mist, and humidity. To address this, they are housed in customized weatherproof enclosures with thermostats and cooling systems to regulate internal temperature and humidity, protecting them from the elements and ensuring stable operation in all weather conditions.

Jia added that this project, which focuses on Yellow River mythology and the roots of Chinese civilization, is set to play a vital role in boosting cultural tourism in Shandong Province. The nightly performances are expected to draw tourists and drive local economic growth through increased ticket sales, accommodation, dining, and shopping revenue. Culturally, it preserves regional history and traditions while fostering cultural exchange among visitors from different regions.

Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie, commented, “‘Soul of the Winding Yellow River’ is a prime example of how technology can empower culture. The Crimson WU32, with its high brightness, vivid color reproduction, and strong environmental adaptability, performs reliably even in harsh weather, adding breathtaking visual impact to the performance. We’re delighted that Beijing Zhongqing Display Technology has successfully completed this project, where projection artistry plays a central role in celebrating and promoting the legacy of the Yellow River civilization.”