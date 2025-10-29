AREA15 adds new Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer

AREA15, the hub of experiential art and entertainment situated parallel to the Las Vegas Strip, announces new additions to its executive team.

Chief Marketing Officer Amy Naples

Amy Naples serves as chief marketing officer for AREA15, where she oversees brand development along with all marketing and communications strategies designed to establish AREA15 as a must-see destination. She leads a team responsible for creative campaigns, digital advertising, public relations, curated content programs and other marketing strategies aimed at driving visitation and ticket revenue.

A seasoned live entertainment marketing leader, Naples brings more than 20 years of experience driving brand growth, forging high-impact partnerships and creating customer experiences. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of marketing at Kirvin Doak Communications, where she led Nevada’s largest full-service agency’s marketing division to support a portfolio of high-profile entertainment and hospitality clients. Previously, Naples was vice president of entertainment and attractions marketing at Caesars Entertainment, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, collaborating with top artists and developing integrated campaigns to support residencies, production shows and attractions across the Las Vegas Strip.

Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles with premier ticketing companies and supported live entertainment brands including the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Braves, Denver Broncos and the International Olympic Committee in China, where she worked on-site ticket sales for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing communication from The Ohio State University.

Chief Growth Officer Andrew Lanzino III

Andrew Lanzino III serves as chief growth officer for AREA15, where he leads business strategy, partnerships and revenue growth across the company’s portfolio, overseeing the P&L of its owned-and-operated businesses while shaping new ventures, partnerships and experiences designed to expand the brand’s cultural and commercial reach. With more than two decades of experience in strategy, growth and organizational transformation, Lanzino has built a career shaping businesses at the intersection of hospitality, entertainment and culture, guiding AREA15 into its next phase of expansion and innovation.

Most recently, Lanzino spent nearly a decade at MGM Resorts International, where he drove large-scale growth initiatives and operational strategy across the enterprise. He played a central role in orchestrating flagship events and transformative projects in Las Vegas, including the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII. Earlier, he served as chief of staff to the CEO, advising on strategic decisions, coordinating corporate transformations and managing board-level relationships – experience that underscores his expertise in governance and execution.

Lanzino holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration and an MBA from UNLV’s Lee Business School, along with advanced education certifications from UNLV and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in hospitality administration and management at UNLV, with research focused on the intersection of tourism strategy, cultural sustainability and policy design. In addition to his executive career, Lanzino is an adjunct instructor at UNLV, specializing in strategic management and competitive positioning.

“With Zone 2: The Terminals now open, more major experiences on the horizon and over 15 million visitors since we launched in 2020, AREA15 has entered an exciting new chapter,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “Amy and Andrew bring the leadership and vision we need to build upon this momentum and make this next phase our biggest and most ambitious yet.”