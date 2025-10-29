Semnox helps transition 8 million guests accounts to updated system for popular Jersey Shore attraction

Semnox Solutions has partnered with Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, the Jersey Shore family destination, to modernize its operations while preserving decades of guest loyalty.

As part of the project, Semnox migrated more than 8 million legacy guest accounts into its system, making Jenkinson’s the first U.S. location to deploy card conversion software directly at kiosks. Guests can scan their old cards, confirm balances, and instantly receive new RFID cards, even consolidating multiple older cards into one.

The amusement park rollout included 10 Klimate Outdoor Kiosks and more than 35 XcessOS readers across rides, attractions, and batting cages. The touchscreen readers, designed for outdoor use, can process up to four price points on a single device, giving operators greater flexibility while simplifying hardware needs. Each unit is weather-resistant, customizable with branded themes, and displays card balances before a transaction is completed.

The multi-phase rollout began in late 2024 and also included indoor kiosk installations, arcade conversions accompanied by Klaimprize Kiosks, handheld POS devices, and prize game integrations. Additional midway prize-award functionality is expected later this year.

“Working with Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on this project has been incredibly rewarding,” said Leinad Borman of Semnox Solutions. “From the first arcade conversion in late 2024 to the full deployment this summer, the scale of this rollout shows our ability to deliver resilient, future-ready technology at landmark destinations. It’s especially rewarding to know guests are now enjoying a smoother, more seamless experience throughout the boardwalk.”

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Operations Manager, Vincent Storino, noted the reliability of the systems throughout the season. “Semnox has been actively listening to our needs and delivering technology that makes sense for our operations and our guests,” said Storino. “The support team has been reliable, and the new readers have performed consistently.”