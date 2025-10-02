Immersive art experience Arte Museum to open location in ICON Park

Joining Blue Man Group on the new Universal Boulevard side of ICON Park, Arte Museum — the internationally celebrated digital art exhibition created by Korean design powerhouse d’strict — will debut its first Florida location in 2027.

Currently captivating millions of visitors in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, and across South Korea, Arte Museum is a floor-to-ceiling immersive art experience where every sight, sound, touch, taste, and scent is thoughtfully curated. As of September 2025, the eight locations worldwide have collectively welcomed over 10 million visitors, with the New York edition opening earlier this month in Manhattan. Most notably, its Las Vegas sister location resides in a 30,000-square-foot venue at 63 CityCenter. All this sets the stage for Orlando’s debut with all-new large-scale works designed specifically for Central Florida audiences.

“We are proud to bring Arte Museum to ICON Park in Orlando, one of the world’s premier destinations for entertainment and family travel,” said Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict. “With Arte Museum, we invite guests to slow down, connect with nature in new ways, and enjoy an unforgettable sensory journey that bridges art, technology, and imagination.”

Guests will step into immersive environments inspired by natural wonders — towering waterfalls, glowing floral landscapes, tranquil forests, and aurora skies — all brought to life through projection mapping, interactive technology, enveloping soundscapes, and bespoke scents.

“Arte Museum is unlike anything else in Orlando,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “This is more than an exhibit — it’s an experience that transforms how guests see, hear, feel, and even smell art. We’ve seen the positive feedback from guests in Las Vegas and are excited to add it here at ICON Park, where it will complement Blue Man Group and expand our entertainment offerings on the Universal Boulevard side of our park.”



Expected to open in 2027 following a two-year buildout, the Arte Museum will occupy approximately 30,000 square feet. The venue will showcase multiple immersive galleries and all-new works designed specifically for Central Florida audiences.

Arte joins several new ICON Park tenants currently under construction, such as Ripley’s Crazy Golf, Build-A-Bear’s largest international store, Blue Man Group and its new Orlando arena, Starbucks, and Sushi Saint.

ICON Park and 63 CityCenter — where Arte Museum Las Vegas is located — are owned by the same developers, Flag Luxury Group and Torino Companies.