New Booba-themed attraction experience for young children and their families set to open in Dubai

3D Sparrow, the award-winning animation studio behind Booba, has announced the upcoming launch of Booba World in Dubai in collaboration with established entertainment operator, Blue Monster.

The world’s first Booba World destination, set for the UAE, will be located in First Avenue mall Jumeirah, following a deal negotiated by 3D Sparrow’s licensing agency, IMG Licensing.

The experience will begin inside Booba’s attic before guests step through a magical wardrobe into a universe of adventure. The location will feature various attractions and activity zones based on popular scenes from the Booba content series.

In addition to the play zones, guests can browse an extensive retail range of themed merchandise and also enjoy themed snacks, treats and drinks in the immersive Café. Several digital and interactive private event spaces will be available for guests to pre-book birthday parties and other social events.

Booba is a non-dialogue animated comedy targeting two- to eight-year-old kids and their families. With availability in over 45 countries, the series hit over 22 billion views, amassing 20 million subscribers on YouTube. The series is currently ranked among the top 10 kids’ animated titles on Netflix, and no. 1 in the comedy genre.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable family experiences,” said Fahad Al Saleh, CEO of Blue Monster Entertainment. “With Booba World in Dubai, we are proud to bring one of our most exciting projects to a city known for its love of entertainment.”

“Booba World’s launch marks an exciting new chapter for 3D Sparrow and Kedoo, bringing our beloved character to life in ways that kids and families can touch, see, and experience together. Booba has captured the hearts of millions of children and parents around the world,” says Oli Bernard, CEO & co-founder of 3D Sparrow Group. “And now, for the first time, fans will be able to step directly into his world of curiosity, fun and adventure. Partnering with Blue Monster in one of the UAE’s most dynamic family destinations allows us to create a truly immersive space that reflects the joy, humor and wonder that makes Booba such a global phenomenon.”

Booba World is set to launch in early 2026.