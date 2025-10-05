ISE 2026 delivers a host of updates and new features

Returning to Fira de Barcelona on February 3-6, 2026, ISE 2026 will place the world’s AV and systems integration community center stage.

Push Beyond – Unleashing the future of AV

This year’s theme, Push Beyond, mirrors ISE’s drive for progress – already reaching maximum capacity at the Fira de Barcelona, expanding by 5% from 2025. With four months to go until the show, more than 1,400 exhibitors are already confirmed, including 184 first-time exhibitors.

Some of next year’s new initiatives announced include:

Fira de Barcelona Hall Zero update – The blueprint for tomorrow

To meet the highest construction and safety standards, the Hall Zero completion date has been rescheduled, with ISE’s first use planned for 2028. Whilst ISE acknowledges this delay, it fully supports the vision and scale of the project, recognizing the importance of a seamless and safe opening. In the meantime, the show goes on – in full force. Every corner of the current Fira will be optimized.

Since relocating to Barcelona in 2021, ISE has broken past records, with the Fira playing a key role in fueling that success. The opening of Hall Zero will mark a transformative milestone for ISE.

High-end Listening Suites – Turn up the experience

ISE 2026 will introduce Listening Suites in CC2, the newly refurbished heart of Fira Barcelona. Each suite is carefully curated, blending state-of-the-art acoustics with inventive design, ensuring every note resonates with clarity and nuance, perfect for audio brands looking to go beyond pro audio.

Sol Rashidi announced as keynote – Where leadership meets the edge of AI

Sol Rashidi, the world’s first Chief AI Officer for enterprises, will deliver a headliner keynote at ISE at 13:00 on Wednesday, February 5, 2026. Rashidi holds 10 patents, is the author of Your AI Survival Guide, and is a three-time TEDx speaker with over 1 million views. Recognized among the 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech and honored with multiple Forbes recognitions, she brings expertise at the intersection of AI, technology, and corporate strategy.

ISE Cybersecurity Summit – Securing the guture of integrated AV technologies

ISE 2026 will debut the Cybersecurity Summit. Cybersecurity has evolved into a business-critical factor. Taking place Thursday, February 5, 2026, the summit will be chaired by Pere Ferrer i Sastre, a senior public executive and strategic advisor with over 15 years of experience in leadership roles across public safety, digital transformation, and critical infrastructure governance. The summit will tackle the hard edge of digital risk, including regulation, integration, and resilience – where healthcare, transport, and government intersect with AV’s boldest ambitions.

EdTech Congress Barcelona 2026 – Education reengineered

ISE is partnering with EduTech Cluster and Fira de Barcelona to co-host the EdTech Congress on February 4-5 at the Palau de Congressos. Building on EdTech Congress’s proven track record and ISE’s long-term commitment to Barcelona and the EdTech market, the event is set to become a leading platform where educational purpose meets technological innovation. The EdTech Congress will feature an extensive content program focusing on AI and its impact on education, introducing decision-makers to forward-thinking concepts and transformative products that are shaping the classroom of the future.

ISE Introduces Spark – One sector, One week, One mission.

Spark kindles a new chapter, where the brightest minds ignite ideas to transform the creative industries. Making its debut in 2026, Spark is a unique, cross-vertical gathering that unites trailblazers, visionaries and pioneers from the full spectrum of the creative industries. Here, creative minds collide, ignite, and set the stage for breakthroughs that will ripple beyond the event and redefine what’s possible for the entire industry.

“ISE has always been more than just about technology on display; it’s where industries come together to inspire, to create, and to challenge what’s possible,” states Mike Blackman, Managing Director at Integrated Systems Events. “With our ‘Push Beyond’ ethos for 2026, we are inviting everyone to join us in Barcelona to shape the next chapter of AV and systems integration, together.”

ISE returns to Fira de Barcelona, February 3-6, 2026. Registration opens Monday, October 6. Stay tuned for detailed information about the new initiatives at ISE 2026.