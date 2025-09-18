New immersive art venue Atlas9 opens in Kansas City

Atlas9, a narrative-driven immersive art experience, officially opened its doors in Kansas City, Kansas. Created by award-winning international experience design firm Dimensional Innovations (DI), the 46,000-square-foot “containment” building surrounds a transformed 1990s movie theater that shifts into a “living” cinematic universe – putting visitors at the center of the story. In addition to its box office area, the venue also includes numerous themed rooms and corridors, a 1940s-themed jazz club and a speakeasy, along with a 240-seat auditorium with projection mapping, an arcade, pizza parlor and more.

Each Atlas9 narrative unfolds across detailed, cinematic sets and multi-sensory, interactive exhibits, all aided by Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Powered by operator Swell Spark and performance collective Quixotic, the venue also features rotating, limited-time programming and special performances designed to keep the experience fresh.

“Atlas9 is proof that the state of Kansas can dream big and deliver experiences found nowhere else,” said Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “This incredible activation will inspire audiences, empower artists and invite visitors to see our state in a new light. By embracing immersive art at this scale, Kansas signals to the world that we are ready to lead in the future of creative expression.”

Photo courtesy of Atlas9.

In the past decade, immersive art experiences have become a rapidly expanding part of global cultural tourism, combining physical installations, pop-up venues and digital mediums. In the U.S. alone, immersive entertainment – of all types – has been valued at approximately $33 billion (2023), with projections to reach $122 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

This also comes as Kansas City’s nonprofit arts and culture sector has burst onto the national scene. In fact, it has generated more than $615 million in economic activity, supporting more than 9,000 jobs in the region, with standout offerings like The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures.

“Kansas City, Kansas, has long been a place where creativity, craftsmanship and innovation come together to shape bold new ideas. Atlas9 is a shining example of that spirit and a groundbreaking space brought to life by incredible talent,” said Tyrone Garner, mayor, Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. “This project not only reflects the vision that defines our city, but also sets the stage for Kansas City, Kansas, to become a premier destination for creators, designers, artists and tourists from across the country and around the world. We’re proud to welcome Atlas9 and the energy it brings to our city’s future.”

Photo courtesy of Atlas9.

For its work on Atlas9, DI channeled decades of experience in creating activations for brand and cultural icons – including organizations such as AMC, Cinemark, CPKC Stadium, Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, and the Evel Knievel Museum, among many others. This work has prepared DI to unleash a cinematic adventure that fully immerses and inspires its guests.

“Our team of designers and craftsmen have pushed the boundaries of environmental storytelling to create an interactive experience unlike anything else in the Midwest. It’s a destination people will want to experience again and again,” said Tucker Trotter, CEO of Dimensional Innovations. “Of course, Kansas City is the perfect place for this sort of installation – because it’s a city full of dreamers, builders and believers in big ideas.”

Atlas9, an entirely new, ground-up development, introduces a fusion of immersive storytelling and live performance to the Midwest. It has been developed as a joint venture between DI and Homefield, with the building’s shell designed by Perspective Architecture + Design. Shawnee, Kansas-based DI Build served as the project’s general contractor and construction manager, with support from Superior Bowen for amenity construction. As part of this project, DI led a multi-year design and fabrication period blending architectural ingenuity with theatrical set design and advanced technology integration.