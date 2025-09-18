CONNECT&GO releases AI-powered Dynamic Pricing solution

Connect&GO, provider of Attraction Management Systems, announced the general availability of its AI-powered Dynamic Pricing solution for parks and attractions worldwide. After months of successful beta testing, the feature is now open to all current and future Connect&GO customers.

To encourage adoption, all implementation fees will be waived for a limited time.

Connect&GO’s Dynamic Pricing was developed fully in-house and hand-in-hand with operators. With no external integrations or patchwork required, everything is managed in one place: ticketing, e-commerce, insights, and pricing. Operators get a single environment where pricing strategy is part of their daily workflow.

Operator instincts, amplified

Connect&GO’s system applies subtle, transparent shifts that respect price sensitivity while rewarding guests who plan ahead. Unlike rigid models that force operators into one-size-fits-all strategies, Connect&GO’s AI doesn’t override expertise – it learns from it. Built directly into Connect&GO’s all-in-one platform, Dynamic Pricing uses predictive AI models trained on each park’s historical attendance, weather forecasts, and sales data to help operators optimize ticket revenue, balance crowd levels, and stay resilient in the face of unpredictable conditions.

A unique “pricing management” feature works like a manual handbrake and lets operators override the AI instantly when conditions change. Beyond that, operators set the guardrails, fine-tune as needed, and always keep the final say – with AI as a co-pilot, not a replacement.

Early adopters have already seen what happens when subtle adjustments add up: parks reported an average 14% increase in revenue compared to last year. An average ticket price increase of 4% stacked into the equivalent of an entire extra month of peak-season sales.

Guests are now purchasing tickets nearly two days earlier on average. Dynamic pricing isn’t just about raising prices on peak days – it’s also about lowering them when it makes sense. By offering more attractive prices for advance purchases or for quieter days, operators encourage guests to book earlier and spread out their visits.

Real parks, real results

At a park in France, guests shifted to booking earlier – securing better pricing in advance while helping the park smooth demand.

At a waterpark in North America, the override feature made on-the-spot adjustments, allowing the operator to remain in control of their pricing strategy at all times.

And at a park in the U.K., activating dynamic pricing drove a 44% increase in ticket revenue over just four weeks.

Hands-on onboarding & ongoing support

Every rollout includes dedicated training and support. From onboarding workshops to best-practice recommendations drawn from parks across Europe and North America, operators gain the confidence to use Dynamic Pricing strategically from day one.

“Dynamic Pricing shouldn’t feel like a risk—it should feel like a superpower,” said Dominic Gagnon, CEO and Co-Founder of Connect&GO. “Because our roadmap is driven by customer feedback, every feature, from the AI predictor to the override function, was built with operators’ real challenges in mind. To us, customer-led growth means customer-led innovation.”