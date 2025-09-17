DOF Robotics prepares for the stock market and competes IPO

DOF Robotics, which has provided the robotics industry with high-tech simulation systems and educational stories, is going public. The IPO represents a strategic step on DOF Robotics’ sustainable growth path and will play a significant role in investing in high-value-added projects, increasing production capacity, and expanding into new markets.

DOF Robotics, provider for story-living simulation and immersive technologies, has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Borsa Istanbul (BIST, DOFRB) of over $40+ million, equivalent to 29% of the company’s current value.

The IPO marks a historic milestone in DOF Robotics’ growth journey and will be directed toward expanding R&D projects, global offices and warehouses, sustainable production facilities, and next-generation content development. With 19 years of expertise, the company exports to more than 60 countries across six continents, delivering award-winning simulators and immersive experiences to some of the world’s most visited theme parks and locations. Strategic cooperations include Marvel, Angry Birds, Hasbro, and Monster Jam.

With nearly 30% of its revenue reinvested in R&D, an in-house team of over 40 engineers and designers, and a portfolio of globally recognized projects, including Flying Theaters in Mexico and Walking Dark Ride attractions in Istanbul’s Çamlıca Tower, DOF Robotics is shaping the future of immersive amusement.

DOF Studio presents: Shaping tomorrow’s adventures

As part of its creative team DOF Studio, the company is preparing to unveil a series of exclusive new content designed to captivate audiences worldwide.

Phantom City, set for its world premiere at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, is a cinematic, high-speed adventure that fuses storytelling with DOF’s simulators.

The Smurfs: Gargamel Tower is a magical, family-friendly quest where the beloved blue characters face off against their greatest rival.

Dog Fight is a pulse-pounding aviation battle that puts guests in the cockpit of fighter jets.

Guardian Challenge is an adrenaline-fueled mission that blends disaster response, planetary defense, and education with edge-of-your-seat thrills.

Each title reflects DOF Studio’s commitment to merging cinematic storytelling, immersive design, and multisensory technology, ensuring unforgettable experiences “where imagination takes flight.