Cozumel adventure park integrates Semnox access control for special attractions

Kuza Beach and Adventure Park, Cozumel’s destination for beach lovers and adventure seekers, has officially gone live with Semnox Solutions’ ticketing and access control systems. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the guest experience by offering seamless entry and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions for special attractions.

Kuza Park, known for its beaches, jungle trails, and crystal-clear waters at El Cielo, provides an all-encompassing experience for visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation.

“Partnering with Semnox to implement advanced ticketing and access control solutions was exactly what we needed,” said Armando Ruiz, General Director at Kuza Park. “With their technology, we can ensure that our guests spend more time enjoying the beauty and adventure of Kuza and less time waiting in line. The new system has had a positive impact on our park operations and guest satisfaction.”

Semnox Solutions, provider of cashless and ticketing solutions for the leisure and entertainment industry, has been instrumental in enhancing the operational efficiency at Kuza Park. The mobile POS system has also been integrated to streamline transactions at special attractions, further elevating the park’s guest service standards.

Diego Perez, Sales Partner, Latin America at Semnox Solutions who managed the Kuza Park project commented, “We are proud to work with a forward-thinking partner like Kuza Adventure Park. By implementing our ticketing and access control systems, we help create end-to-end coverage for both the guest and the management team. The combination of technology, attractions and beautiful views makes Kuza an outstanding destination, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”