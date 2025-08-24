Available Light appoints Erica Washburn as Manager of Strategic Partnerships

Available Light, the award-winning lighting design firm with studios in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Raleigh, welcomed Erica Washburn as its new Manager of Strategic Partnerships. Washburn will lead the firm’s efforts to strengthen client relationships, identify emerging opportunities, and advance strategic growth across its core markets.

With more than 20 years of experience in the arts, museum, and entertainment industries, Washburn’s background spans business development, project management, and cultural communications. Washburn’s collaborations include the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry, Dark Horse Comics, Nike, The Bakken Museum, iHeartMedia, Target, Art Processors, SiriusXM, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Experience Music Project (MoPOP), among many others.

“Erica brings vision, pragmatism, and an artist’s eye in developing the kind of partnerships that move the creative economy work forward,” said Steven Rosen, CEO & Founder of Available Light. “She understands how meaningful live experiences are made, and how to connect the right people and ideas to make them happen. I am so delighted she has chosen Available Light to make her home.”

Washburn holds a B.A. in Art History and Anthropology from Cleveland State University. She is certified in Project Management by the Project Management Institute (PMI) and holds a certificate in Marketing Strategy from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business. She has also completed graduate coursework toward an M.A. in Arts and Cultural Management at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and remains a passionate advocate for lifelong learning and inclusive collaboration.

“Available Light’s work has always stood out to me – thoughtful, intentional, and creative,” said Washburn. “I’m excited to join this exceptionally talented and dedicated team and contribute to the partnerships that shape impactful and meaningful experiences.”