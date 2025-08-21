ETC rolls out new software update for its Eos family of consoles

ETC announced the release of Eos v3.3, the latest free software update for its flagship Eos Family of entertainment controllers. Eos v3.3 is packed with a variety of new features and enhancements, including Expansion Processing, improvements to Magic Sheets and additions throughout the system.

Expansion Processing allows productions to divide the workload of large rigs across multiple devices. With Expansion Processing, users can scale output as needed, add temporary output to their existing system for a single show, or distribute processing loads across large spaces. Expansion Processing utilizes multi-console synchronization to keep the system moving in time, making it ideal for commercial productions, film and studios, themed entertainment, museums, galleries, multi-venue facilities, and rental inventories.

Magic Sheets have also received a major redesign aimed at making it faster each time users create or edit a Magic Sheet. The new always-on toolbar and increment bar brings options to the surface. And a new right-click or press-and-hold popup context menu puts the most-used tools directly next to users’ work. Nearly every tool now has a keyboard shortcut associated with it.

Alongside its new features, Eos v3.3 delivers a range of enhancements to existing tools, improving efficiency and control. Network requirements have been updated to simplify deployment and better support the control system. Faders have also been redesigned with updated graphics, customizable layouts, and multitouch support, providing more intuitive and responsive control. And the fixture editor now supports curvature adjustments for LED parameters, addressing the challenge of non-linear fades and improving color-matching accuracy with picker tools.

This update also introduces the Eos Fixture Wizard, which simplifies the process of building a new fixture profile. After taking users through a series of questions about the fixture profile they want to create, the Fixture Wizard will guide them through the steps to create an integrated and usable Eos profile. After finishing the Wizard, users are returned to the full fixture editor – allowing access to any adjustments or complex features the Wizard didn’t ask about.