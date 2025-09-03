IAAPA Hall of Fame 2025 honorees announced

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, announce the five newest inductees into the IAAPA Hall of Fame. Established in 1990, the Hall of Fame recognizes visionaries and pioneers whose extraordinary contributions have shaped the growth and success of the global attractions industry. For more than three decades, this honor has celebrated industry legends from around the world whose leadership, creativity, and innovation continue to inspire generations.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Keith James, a 50-year-veteran in the themed entertainment industry, who began his career early on with Taft Broadcasting and Kings Entertainment before joining Universal Studios Orlando in various production roles. James then went on to manage Jack Rouse Associates’ (JRA, now RWS Global) design and production work for nearly three decades. His creativity, leadership, and commitment have inspired countless projects and professionals worldwide. James has been a true advocate of the global industry and has been one of the most respected and appreciated leaders across the world.

Gerardo Arteaga Oehninger, the trailblazer behind Fantasilandia in Chile and the Happyland family entertainment center chain. During his lifetime, Arteaga helped shape the attractions landscape across Latin America and beyond. For nearly 50 years, Arteaga introduced millions of guests to safe, innovative, and high-quality entertainment experiences. From pioneering amusement parks in Santiago to expanding Happyland into Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, his influence extended across multiple countries and cultures.

Dolly Parton, who partnered with Herschend Family Entertainment in 1986 to bring Dollywood to life, has become the luminary behind one of America’s most beloved theme parks. Her passion, investment, and commitment to her Smoky Mountain roots have helped Dollywood more than double in size, now welcoming millions of guests each year. Today, Dollywood stands as a world-class resort destination that blends music, crafts, and culture with award-winning attractions, inspiring joy for families and theme park operators around the globe.

Gary S. Wachs, a visionary leader in the attractions industry, was instrumental in shaping some of North America’s most iconic parks. From overseeing the development and opening of Kings Island, Kings Dominion, and Canada’s Wonderland, to leading acquisitions of Carowinds and Marineland, his vision helped transform regional parks into major attraction destinations. Wachs’ legacy of innovation and leadership continues to resonate throughout the attractions industry.

Su Zhigang, founder and chairman of Chimelong Group, has redefined the scale and ambition of attractions in Asia, with influence reaching audiences around the world. Under his leadership, Chimelong has become one of the most visited resort destinations globally, welcoming more than 36 million guests each year. From Chimelong Safari Park and Chimelong Water Park to the award-winning Chimelong Ocean Kingdom and its landmark marine resort in Zhuhai, his vision has seamlessly blended conservation, innovation, and entertainment. Mr. Su’s contributions continue to shape the global attractions industry and inspire the next generation of operators.

These five trailblazers will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame during this year’s IAAPA Legends: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair on Monday, November 17, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The selections were made by the IAAPA Hall of Fame Award Judging Task Force. This group is composed of five past global chairmen, and IAAPA’s four current regional chairmen. Collectively, they carefully reviewed this year’s nominations and made the final selections. IAAPA congratulates all the honorees.

Proceeds from the auction at this event will benefit the IAAPA Foundation, funding scholarships for the next generation of leaders.