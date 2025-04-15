“Ballad of Chu” executes immersive storytelling across multiple performance venues via Christie projectors

Over 50 Christie 1DLP laser projectors have supported the cultural tourism experience in Hubei province with “Ballad of Chu,” an immersive theatrical performance that blends history and technology.

Located in Mulan Everbright Town, the home of legendary folk heroine Hua Mulan, “Ballad of Chu” brings to life the rich heritage of Jingchu culture through visual effects and immersive storytelling. The 14,000-square-meter (150,695-square-foot) venue comprises multiple performance spaces, including the third-floor theater, the second-floor “Zhaojun Goes to the Frontier” performance, and the “Battle of Red Cliffs” projection zone. Jianye Display played a pivotal role in the projection design, installation, and systems integration, ensuring seamless execution across all three venues.

“Mulan Everbright Town has rapidly become a phenomenal night tourism landmark since its opening earlier this year,” said Ke Zhou, regional manager of Hubei district, Jianye Display. “Christie’s 1DLP laser projectors were chosen for their high performance, color accuracy, and reliability, which are essential for delivering high-impact visuals in immersive environments. This project blends tradition with cutting-edge technology, offering visitors an unforgettable cultural experience.”

The expansive third-floor theater, equipped with 360-degree rotating seats, employs 36 Christie laser projectors to create a four-sided immersive stage. On the second floor, the “Zhaojun Goes to the Frontier” performance uses six Captiva DWU500S projectors with customized electric gauze screens to achieve a dreamlike, soft-focus effect. Meanwhile, the “Battle of Red Cliffs” projection zone utilizes three Inspire Series DWU860-iS projectors and gauze screens to bring ancient warfare to life with wall and floor projections.

The scale of these installations is equally impressive, with massive projection surfaces such as the 9.6-meter by 6-meter (31.5-foot by 19.7-foot) flying screen and the 10.6-meter by 6-meter (34.5-foot by 19.7-foot) projection wall featuring 4K13-HS projectors in the third-floor theater. These elements highlight Christie’s advanced technology in delivering exceptional visual fidelity. Additional projector models used for this enormous spectacle include the DWU1612-HS, DWU8902-GS, DWU1100-GS, and DWU760-iS.

Zhou noted that the team faced significant challenges during installation, particularly in the third-floor theater, where precise projection mapping was required. They employed 3D simulation techniques to accurately model light paths at a 1:1 scale, ensuring optimal projector placement. To address environmental factors, weatherproof enclosures and intelligent temperature and humidity monitoring systems were implemented, safeguarding the projectors’ performance in demanding conditions.

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Christie, commented, “Christie’s laser projectors bring an unparalleled level of realism and depth to immersive environments in the ‘Ballad of Chu’ theatrical performance. Their ability to deliver rich colors, sharp details, and seamless integration across large-scale installations makes them ideal for cultural tourism projects. We are proud to support Jianye Display in bringing this extraordinary production to life and setting new standards for experiential storytelling.”