Merlin Entertainments and RWS Global partner for entertainment production

Merlin Entertainments announced the appointment of RWS Global as its preferred entertainment production partner for six global destinations.

RWS Global will collaborate with Merlin to produce, deliver and operate guest entertainment experiences, beginning with leading Merlin locations on both sides of the Atlantic:

in the UK: Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort; and

The partnership will complement Merlin’s core in-house entertainment offering, allowing the Resorts to scale up to deliver brand and guest experiences throughout the year – including during seasonal special events.

RWS Global is developing more than 100 experiences at these Merlin Resorts in 2025 alone, building upon beloved shows with exciting new entertainment offerings for all to enjoy and experience.

Kathy Bagshaw, Global Director of Events and Entertainment Operations at Merlin Entertainments, said: “Merlin is committed to providing world-class entertainment for every guest. Through this exciting new partnership, we have the opportunity to continue delivering first-rate entertainment that guests have come to know and love at our Resorts and elevate it to an even higher level. RWS Global’s vast network of creative talent, innovative production resources and operational expertise will help us bring bigger and better entertainment experiences to life, ensuring that guests enjoy new, innovative offerings year after year.”

Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO at RWS Global added: “We are delighted to join Merlin in building the future of in-park experiences, ushering in a new era of entertainment, and elevating the guest experience at its attractions around the world. By leveraging RWS Global’s worldwide resources, these Resorts will deliver more memorable moments and maximize value for guests.”