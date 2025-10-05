RWS Global set to deliver full presentation of volleyball championships in Adelaide

Volleyball Australia announced the appointment of RWS Global, specialist in live moments across entertainment and sport, to deliver the full event presentation, entertainment, and festival program for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025, this November. The appointment also marks the official release of the festival and entertainment program.

Under the creative direction of Greg Bowman, Sr. Advisor at RWS Global, the team will design and deliver a fully integrated fan experience, intertwining world-class sports presentation and competition beach volleyball up close, with a vibrant festival atmosphere that celebrates Adelaide’s culture, music, and lifestyle.

“We’re thrilled to bring a fresh and uniquely Australian interpretation of beach volleyball to life,” said Bowman. “From the drama on the sand to the energy of the festival site, our goal is to capture the essence of Adelaide and showcase it to the world through a lens deeply rooted in place, pride and party.”

“The signature of this event will be keeping both athletes and fans at the center of the experience,” said Jenny Mann, CEO, FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships. “We’re delivering elite competition alongside an immersive festival like no other. Partnering with RWS Global, with their expertise, was a natural fit.”

Central Beach District – Festival theming unveiled

Pinky Flat will be transformed into the Central Beach District, where fans step out of the city and onto the sand to enjoy Australian beach culture alongside four additional courts of world-class beach volleyball.

Each day of the Championships will feature unique theming, music, and experiences. The opening weekend will launch with a celebration of Australian beach culture, with a “City Meets Beach” theme, with live sand sculpture activations, live urban artists, local music acts, and our Aussies in action on the courts. Family Day on Sunday, November 16 will offer a dedicated kids’ zone with giant sandpits, face painting, and interactive activities. Monday, November 17 will be Latino Heat day which will feature Brazil’s powerhouse teams in action, and performances from Brazilian dancers and more.

Throughout the Championships, fans will be treated to live performances from artists including local legend Matt Sammut, Adam Blesing and Dojo Rise, alongside a Kombi DJ soundtracking sunset happy hours weekdays between 4-6pm. A major headline act will be announced soon.

A dynamic line-up of partners will bring flair to the fan experience and include an impressive display of local South Australian suppliers as an extension of the Major Partnership support of the South Australian Tourism Commission. Scape, as presenting partner, will deliver the Scape Beach Club at Pinky Flat, a beach club concept on an elevated sandy platform with courtside and views over the Torrens. Adelaide Economic Development Agency will present the “Experience Adelaide Beach Festival Stage” on Pinky Flat, hosting the daily program of music and entertainment. Local Port Adelaide brewers Pirate Life will be on hand with their signature brews. The Hidden Sea (THS), will create “The Hidden Sea Wine Garden” complete with bookable cabanas serving their premium range of Limestone Coast wine. Through this purpose-led partnership with THS, the removal of an estimated 76,500+ bottles (1,275 kilograms) of plastic from the ocean over the 10 days of activity will occur. Locals South Ave, will also add to the flavor of the festival with their unique branded experiences. The iconic South Australian brand Nippy’s will provide refreshments for athletes, volunteers and fans.

This event will be the largest beach volleyball event ever held in Asia or Oceania.

The Championships open with a “Green & Gold Super Session” on November 14, a special evening showcase featuring Australia’s Men’s and Women’s teams alongside Olympic medallists.