Efteling and Vekoma present new “seat-on-wheels” accessible attraction concept

Together with experts and representatives of the Dutch association de Zonnebloem, theme park resort Efteling and ride manufacturer Vekoma have developed an innovative concept to increase inclusivity in theme parks, specifically aimed at guests who use wheelchairs. The concept introduces certified seat-on-wheels that can be safely secured across different ride types. This would allow guests in wheelchairs to share the same experience together with their group as much as possible. Last year, Vekoma and Efteling established a joint vision and design principles for a sustainable attraction of the future. Now both companies are calling on suppliers, fellow parks, and industry partners to join them in further developing this concept together.

Efteling and Vekoma presented the concept for the first time on September 22, during Sustainability Day at the IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona. Anne-Mart Agerbeek, CEO of Vekoma Rides: “At Vekoma, we believe that technological innovation must go hand in hand with social responsibility. With the seat-on-wheels concept, we want to set a new standard for accessibility within the attractions industry. This is more than just a technical solution. It is an invitation to the entire sector to actively shape inclusivity. We want to inspire and encourage suppliers, parks, and industry peers to contribute ideas and join in development. Because only together can we build a future where experiences are naturally accessible to everyone.”

Efteling – Vekoma scale model seat-on-wheels-concept

“This concept fits seamlessly with our social sustainability ambition for 2030: ‘Everyone feels welcome, can participate, and feels part of Efteling,’” says Femke van Es, Manager Society, Communication & Environment of Efteling. “We see that in 28% of the groups visiting our park, at least one person has a disability. By working together, Efteling and Vekoma hope to make a real difference – and to invite others to join in, so that everyone can take their social responsibility.”

“The National Association de Zonnebloem believes that people with physical disabilities should be able to participate in society freely and as a matter of course. That is why we are very pleased with this collaboration, in which our participants were involved at an early stage in the development of this new concept,” says spokesperson Alexander van Zijp on behalf of de Zonnebloem.