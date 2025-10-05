QSC expands Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform with new product launches

QSC, an AV market provider in audio, video and control, expands the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform with the launch of NC-90 and NC-Pro15x network cameras, high-density QIO Series audio I/O models, new Space Utilization features for Q-SYS Reflect, the Q-SYS Library, expanded NS Series Gen 2 switches, and updates to VisionSuite and Q-SYS Designer Software.

“We are excited to empower our customers to enable enhanced hybrid collaboration and power mission-critical live events when combining these new products and features with a true Full Stack AV Platform,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, VP of Product Management, QSC.

Expanding into new spaces with NC Series cameras

Q-SYS adds two network cameras, the NC Series NC-90 and NC-Pro15x, built for the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform and VisionSuite solutions. NC-90 is the next-gen network ePTZ camera that combines onboard AI with enhanced optics to deliver an automated collaboration experience in smaller, wider collaboration spaces. The NC-Pro15x is a network PTZ camera, built by Canon, that expands Q-SYS video capabilities to high-impact spaces requiring elevated production-grade elements, including an enhanced VisionSuite Presenter Spotlight experience.

Scaling audio with high-density QIO Series models

To meet growing demand for large-scale audio integration, Q-SYS introduces new high-density audio I/O expander models to the existing QIO Series, including QIO-ML24i, QIO-L24o, and QIO-24f. Each new model features support for analog audio connections, 8×8 GPIO ports, and dual network connectors. These expanders reduce complexity for large installations such as event venues, hospitality environments, and judicial spaces.

Smarter insights with Q-SYS Reflect

The upcoming Space Utilization feature in Q-SYS Reflect helps organizations optimize meeting spaces and technology investments by combining calendar data, sensor insights, and system usage metrics. Without requiring hardware changes, Reflect reveals how and when spaces are used, enabling better space management, reducing “ghost meetings,” and improving workplace experiences.

Build smarter with the Q-SYS Library

The Q-SYS Library is a one-stop hub for verified ready-to-use assets such as Q-SYS plugins, UCI templates, and sample designs. Replacing the legacy Asset Manager, it offers curated, cloud-native resources optimized for seamless integration with Q-SYS Designer.

With tested assets supported by Q-SYS and partners, organizations can save time, deploy with confidence, and access resources anywhere through a streamlined browser-based experience. Q-SYS Reflect-enabled assets further extend monitoring and management, helping IT teams and integrators work smarter and scale deployments more reliably.

Expanded NS Series Gen 2 network switches

The Q-SYS NS Series Gen 2 network switch portfolio now includes NS26-480+ and NS40-960+, providing modernized networking solutions for Q-SYS systems. These switches deliver the best out-of-the box experience and add to a robust portfolio of NS Series network switches to ensure there’s a right-sized switch for every customer.

Q-SYS Designer software updates

The release of Q-SYS Designer Software v10.0.2 brings the VisionSuite room experience solution to global availability, featuring Speaker Spotlight, Presenter Spotlight, and VisionSuite Designer for more engaging collaboration. It also introduces a Lua scripting interface for VisionSuite solutions for advanced control capabilities and import/export options that streamline system design and deployment.