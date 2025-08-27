Betson Enterprises to open new office in Nebraska

Betson Enterprises, provider of amusement and skill games, is expanding its national footprint with a new office in La Vista, Nebraska, to meet the growing demand for skill games in the state.

Having established a strong presence in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Betson seek to replicate its success in Nebraska with the introduction of skill game experiences from Light & Wonder.

“Nebraska is a fantastic new market for us. We’re eager to partner with local operators and businesses to introduce the state-of-the-art KASCADA Dual Screen Multi-Game cabinets from Light & Wonder. This expansion isn’t just about growth for Betson; it’s about providing new entertainment options and revenue opportunities for local businesses,” said Todd Cravens, President of Betson Gaming.

In addition to a dedicated focus on skill games, the new La Vista office will also serve as a hub for Betson’s full line of amusement and vending equipment and parts businesses.