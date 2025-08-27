Thursday, August 28, 2025
Betson Enterprises to open new office in Nebraska

By IPM News
Image courtesy of Betson Enterprises.

Betson Enterprises, provider of amusement and skill games, is expanding its national footprint with a new office in La Vista, Nebraska, to meet the growing demand for skill games in the state.

Having established a strong presence in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Betson seek to replicate its success in Nebraska with the introduction of skill game experiences from Light & Wonder.

“Nebraska is a fantastic new market for us. We’re eager to partner with local operators and businesses to introduce the state-of-the-art KASCADA Dual Screen Multi-Game cabinets from Light & Wonder. This expansion isn’t just about growth for Betson; it’s about providing new entertainment options and revenue opportunities for local businesses,” said Todd Cravens, President of Betson Gaming.

In addition to a dedicated focus on skill games, the new La Vista office will also serve as a hub for Betson’s full line of amusement and vending equipment and parts businesses.

IPM News
