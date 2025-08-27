Disguise technology helps visualize new F1 experience

Technology solutions provider Disguise has announced that it has worked with the creators of F1® Arcade – the experiential hospitality brand dedicated to Formula 1 – to deliver F1® Box, a new racing simulator experience in Westfield Stratford City shopping center.

Designed to fully immerse fans in the authentic feel of a real Formula 1 race, F1® Box includes 12 full-motion racing simulators complete with audiovisual commentary and 4K screens for gameplay. Powered by and controlled through Disguise, an LED wall and reactive LED lighting on the racing simulators and floor-to-ceiling arches add a dramatic edge to the racing showdown, where players can compete in two twenty-minute, back-to-back races before celebrating wins with real-time leaderboard content developed by Disguise.

To bring the experience to life, Disguise’s technical services team began by using the 3D visualizer in Disguise’s Designer software to create a real-time, pixel-accurate representation of the entire space, including visuals, lighting, leaderboard and simulators. This visualization was sent directly to F1® Box stakeholders for approval. Quick changes could then be implemented in Designer before the team even arrived on site.

Once on site, the Disguise team programmed the entire space, with synchronized LED visuals, atmospheric lighting and immersive audio all coming together through the power of Disguise’s video output, lighting and API controls, and DMX mapping.

To fulfill F1® Arcade’s vision and bring the competition to life, Disguise’s creative services team leveraged Designer’s data integration in Notch to pull racing data directly from the simulators in real-time. This resulted in a dynamic leaderboard that displays instant results with each competitor’s name and finish time on various LED displays as soon as races are completed.

Designed to support immersive activations looking for an accessible way to utilize the capabilities of Designer and achieve pixel-perfect playback, a Disguise EX 3+ media server powers the space, including the leaderboard.

“In today’s world, experience is everything, and audiences are looking for activations that offer full immersion from all angles,” says Alexandra Coulson, VP of Marketing at Disguise. “With perfectly synced LED visuals, dramatic lighting and thundering audio, F1® Box puts visitors at the heart of the action, making them really feel like they are right there on the track. Disguise is the perfect solution for anyone looking to bring next-gen immersive experiences to life for fans, and we’re thrilled to have worked with F1® Box on this exciting new format.”

“When you’re simulating an experience as iconic as a Formula 1 grand prix, every detail matters,” says Adam Breeden, CEO at F1® Arcade. “That’s why we’re so excited to collaborate with Disguise’s team. Using their software and hardware, we could streamline our workflow to create a perfectly detailed, synchronized immersive experience that allows anyone to step into the shoes of an F1 driver.”