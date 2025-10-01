Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo 2025 explores the creative approaches behind Epic Universe

For 23 years, the Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo, moderated and curated by Bob Rogers, Founder and Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts, has shared essential knowledge from creative leaders. Dedicated to preserving the invaluable wisdom of the theme park and themed experience industry’s great achievers, this annual panel returns for IAAPA Expo 2025. This year’s panel features four of the extraordinary talents who helped to create Universal Epic Universe. Each of these esteemed panelists will offer unique insights, strategies, and lessons from their remarkable careers in a can’t-miss candid conversation.

Bob Rogers is the Founder & Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts, and the Founder, Moderator and Curator of The Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo. Rogers, a distinguished industry leader, has been inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame, received the Thea Lifetime Achievement Award, and earned two Oscar nominations. His journey began as a magician in Disneyland’s Magic Shop.

Eric Parr, Senior Vice President, Creative Studio, Universal Creative – With over 25 years in the themed entertainment industry, Eric Parr is recognized for pairing bold imagination with seasoned creative leadership. Known for his mischievous approach to thinking beyond convention, he transforms daring ideas into clear, innovative concepts that push the boundaries of what is technically and artistically possible. Eric combines the fresh curiosity of a lifelong learner with the proven expertise of an industry leader, inspiring teams to deliver unforgettable attractions. His vision and direction have left a defining mark on many of the most significant creative achievements within Epic.

Jody Keller, Vice President, Advanced Technology, Media & Immersive Experiences, Universal Creative – What is the limit? Exactly how immersed can we allow guests to get in the technology? Throughout Epic, Jody provided oversight and strategy for developing new technologies that would enable project teams to take guest immersion experiences to a whole new level – blending creativity, breakthrough technology, interactivity, and innovation, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Steve Blum, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Safety, Universal Creative – Don’t be misled by his engineering and safety title. Steve was responsible for leading creative solutions that simultaneously enabled and enhanced the creative visions of Epic while achieving engineering and safety reliability. He brought to Epic his over 30 years of transformative influence in themed entertainment.

Katy Pacitti, Senior Director, Executive Producer, Universal Creative – Katy was the creative lead (“World Director”) for the creative team bringing the Isle of Berk to life, filling it with rich details and delightful discoveries. Quick to give away credit, she says it takes a village to build a (Viking) village. She met that responsibility with deep care and a wicked sense of humor. She has stories!