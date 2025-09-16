Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews
NewsTechnology & MediaTheme Parks

Brogent flying theater premieres at Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Japan

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of Brogent Technologies.

Brogent Technologies and Huis Ten Bosch announce the grand opening of the flying theater attraction Air Cruise The Ride. Featuring an 8K LED dome screen, this landmark attraction delivers a vivid and immersive flight experience.

Brogent Technologies provides the flying theater system that brings a new dimension of excitement to Huis Ten Bosch. This attraction takes guests on a journey to discover the magic of Africa. Beginning with a 180-degree takeoff and surrounded by the expansive 8K LED dome, audiences are fully immersed in visuals, synchronized motion, and dynamic 4D effects, traveling across 17 African countries from vast savannas and majestic waterfalls to witnessing millions of migrating animals, uncovering the mysteries of humanity’s birthplace.

“Air Cruise The Ride was an incredible experience, unlike anything Huis Ten Bosch has ever offered before”, said Yuta Jitozono, Communication Strategy Manager at Huis Ten Bosch. “The combination of the 8K high-resolution LED screen and the ride’s motion created an immersion that was truly extraordinary. This attraction adds a completely new dimension to the park, blending our European-style charm and seasonal events with dynamic thrills, ensuring guests enjoy a more memorable and exciting theme park experience.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Huis Ten Bosch to bring Air Cruise The Ride to life, Brogent’s first flying theater powered by an 8K LED dome screen”, said Stefan Rothaug, Director of Sales & Marketing at Brogent Technologies. “This milestone marks a leap in visual quality and immersion and opens new creative freedom in content design. With this breakthrough, we are setting a new benchmark for immersive entertainment worldwide.”

Subscribe to InPark for FREE!
Submit your news
IPM News
Previous article
Kraftwerk Living Technologies appoints Domingo Vergoossen as Business Development Global
Next article
F1 Arcade Las Vegas, the largest U.S. location for the brand, announces opening date

Related Articles

Latest Articles

InPark Magazine (IPM) covers the intersection of themed entertainment and technology. We specialize in creating custom-crafted content designed to appeal to the industry’s top designers, creators, developers, owners and operators.

Contact us: email
Read our privacy policy