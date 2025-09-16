Kraftwerk Living Technologies appoints Domingo Vergoossen as Business Development Global

Kraftwerk Living Technologies (KLT), provider of integrated media technology solutions and media-based attractions, announced the appointment of Domingo Vergoossen as Business Development Global, effective August 1, 2025.

In his role, Vergoossen will drive KLT’s strategic development while playing a key part in advancing the company’s international sales and marketing initiatives. His extensive experience will contribute to shaping the company’s future growth trajectory in global markets.

With over 25 years of experience in the leisure attractions and entertainment industry, Vergoossen has worked with numerous prominent companies across the sector. KLT has had the pleasure of collaborating with him on several successful projects, including multiple Flying Theater attractions. His official integration into the KLT team represents a significant milestone in their long-standing partnership. As a key international representative, Vergoossen will continue to strengthen KLT’s relationships and expand its presence on the global stage.

“We are delighted to officially welcome Domingo Vergoossen to the Kraftwerk Living Technologies team and look forward to shaping the future of our international business together,” states Manfred Meier, Managing Partner & CEO.