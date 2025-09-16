F1 Arcade Las Vegas, the largest U.S. location for the brand, announces opening date

F1 Arcade Las Vegas, the entertainment and hospitality destination combining the thrill of Formula 1 with food and cocktails, announces an opening date of Friday, October 17, and is now accepting reservations. The 21,000-square-foot destination inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will mark the brand’s largest U.S. location to date.

Bringing together the high-octane energy and adrenaline of Formula 1, F1 Arcade Las Vegas will feature 87 full-motion simulators designed for all different abilities. The technology allows guests to choose between high thrill experiences around the world’s most iconic tracks such as Team Racing, which challenges groups of four or more to race against each other, or go Head to Head, a more intense session with up to three drivers in a fast-paced competition.

The experience will also feature several reaction-based games, including React, a lightning-fast reaction game similar to the Batak-style training used by drivers and Lights Out, where every millisecond counts in a high-pressure race start. To round out the experience, the venue will also include an outdoor terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

From seafood towers to wagyu beef sliders, guests can indulge in a large selection of dishes. The beverage program will include signature cocktails and “Designated Drivers” non-alcoholic cocktails, concocted by LP O’Brien, winner of the first season of Netflix’s “Drink Masters.”

At official F1 Watch Parties, guests will be able to catch the upcoming Austin, Mexico and Brazil Grand Prix live on the venue’s large TV screens with commentary in an adrenaline-filled atmosphere. Visitors may enjoy unlimited sim racing before the pros get on the real track, as well as competitions, quizzes for prizes and after the checkered flag, DJs will keep the party going. Watch Party tickets will be announced this fall.

“There’s no better place to open F1 Arcade than right here in Las Vegas at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” said Adam Breeden, founder and CEO, F1 Arcade. “With all the racing buzz hitting the city this fall, we’re giving everyone a chance to feel that adrenaline for themselves. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a first-timer, or just here to eat, drink and soak up the elevated vibe, it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

F1 Arcade Las Vegas will follow openings in Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and Denver, with additional locations planned for Atlanta and more cities to come. Globally, the brand plans to open 30 venues within five years.