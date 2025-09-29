Brogent unveils new motion ride product and flying theater attraction

Brogent Technologies announced major milestones in immersive entertainment at the IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, including the launch of the groundbreaking motion ride v-Ride Explorer PLUS and the debut of Japan’s first 8K LED flying theater at Huis Ten Bosch.

In collaboration with Huis Ten Bosch, Brogent Technologies launched Air Cruise The Ride, the first flying theater in Japan to feature an 8K LED dome screen. Utilizing Brogent’s theater system, the attraction delivers visuals with clarity, vibrant colors, and deep contrast, creating a lifelike and immersive flight experience. Guests are enveloped in visuals, synchronized motion, and dynamic 4D effects.

Alongside this achievement, Brogent introduced the v-Ride Explorer PLUS, a next-generation motion ride designed for high-intensity storytelling. With a dynamic motion base, fully rotational 360° platform, and panoramic screen, the attraction surrounds guests with visuals. From roaring sandstorms to swirling tornadoes, every scene is brought to life with motion and sensory impact. Its modular design also allows each vehicle to operate independently, giving operators greater flexibility in layout and programming.