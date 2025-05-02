Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces new park president and nearly $40 million investment

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced an almost $40 million investment and a new park president at the helm. Under the leadership of Jeff Davis, the park is unveiling additions and upgrades – including the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala in May, new animal encounters, elevated dining, enhanced guest experiences, and a major transformation of Adventure Island.
“The extensive nearly $40 million in investments will further solidify the park’s status as a premier destination, ensuring guests of all ages will make unforgettable memories to last a lifetime,” said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “The additions and improvements will be made across our infrastructure, operations, staff recruiting, equipment, as well as adding to our aesthetics with more beautiful gardens and plant life. New animal arrivals are also in the plans, such as the reimaged Meerkat habitat, set to open this summer to inspire awe and wonder for all who visit. This is an exciting time for the park and these investments will make it better than ever before.”
Investments at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Explore Wild Oasis: Inspired by lush rainforests and teeming with animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones, Wild Oasis gives families the opportunity to explore interactive climbing structures, cool off at a splash pad, and take on a self-guided scavenger hunt.
- New Animal Experiences & Habitat Enhancements: Busch Gardens is an AZA-accredited zoo providing world-class care to over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species – and the animal population at the park is growing from new animal births to new animal species coming to the park including capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and meerkats arriving this spring. Guests will see many recent investments to the animal habitats throughout the park, such as the new climbing structure for the new troop of chimpanzees, accessibility features to accommodate the geriatric, all-female Asian Elephant herd and a new Giraffe Barn.
- New Culinary Experiences Led by Executive Chef Lavon Smith: New Executive Chef Lavon Smith brings an exciting new culinary vision to the park with newly opened full-service venues like Treetop Kitchen, offering guests a vibrant culinary adventure inspired by global cuisine spanning the regions of Africa and South America. This year’s Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series features new flavors from the Caribbean and India, alongside returning favorites from South America and Europe.
- Year-Round Entertainment, New Shows, and Summer Nights Spectacular: Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns on select dates from May 23–August 10, lighting up the park with extended hours and thrills. This year’s event features an all-new nighttime spectacular, high-energy live shows and exciting ways to enjoy entertainment like Rhythm of Nature.
- Big Splash at Adventure Island – New Rides, New Energy: Adventure Island continues to expand its thrills with attractions designed for guests of all ages. As part of the recent investments, families can embark on an aquatic adventure at the brand-new interactive splash and play area Castaway Falls – a multi-level play area featuring water elements and cascading slides. Plus, more announcements to come later this spring!