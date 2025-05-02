Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces new park president and nearly $40 million investment

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced an almost $40 million investment and a new park president at the helm. Under the leadership of Jeff Davis, the park is unveiling additions and upgrades – including the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala in May, new animal encounters, elevated dining, enhanced guest experiences, and a major transformation of Adventure Island.

“The extensive nearly $40 million in investments will further solidify the park’s status as a premier destination, ensuring guests of all ages will make unforgettable memories to last a lifetime,” said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “The additions and improvements will be made across our infrastructure, operations, staff recruiting, equipment, as well as adding to our aesthetics with more beautiful gardens and plant life. New animal arrivals are also in the plans, such as the reimaged Meerkat habitat, set to open this summer to inspire awe and wonder for all who visit. This is an exciting time for the park and these investments will make it better than ever before.”

Investments at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay