Modulo Pi to make InfoComm debut this June

Modulo Pi will make its first appearance at InfoComm through its U.S. distributor, MayCo. From June 11-13 at booth #7743, visitors will have the opportunity to discover Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic, two hardware + software media server platforms designed to create visual experiences.

Modulo Pi’s media servers are widely used in immersive venues, projection mapping, theme parks, corporate events, museums, and touring shows. The all-in-one platform Modulo Kinetic will be at the heart of the booth’s main attraction: an immersive LED corner featuring real-time tracking and interactivity, thanks to the integration of 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors.

This immersive demo highlights the capabilities of Modulo Kinetic in combining media playback, real-time 3D rendering, tracking, interactivity, and show control.

“We’re thrilled to make our InfoComm debut alongside MayCo,” says Yannick Kohn, Founder & CEO at Modulo Pi. “This is a unique opportunity for AV professionals to discover how our solutions can bring power, flexibility, and creativity to immersive and interactive environments.”

Modulo Pi’s systems have powered a number of striking projects in the U.S., including Let’s Glow SF, Hall des Lumières in New York, or the newly opened Museum of Art + Light in Manhattan, Kansas.