New immersive yoga experience enhanced by Christie projections

Casa Boost, a wellness studio in Geneva, Switzerland, is transforming yoga into an immersive experience using Christie® Captiva DWU500S ultra-short throw laser projectors. The installation, carried out by Moonlight Drive in partnership with The Good Brand, turns a single wall into a visual canvas that enhances meditation and movement sessions with vivid projections of landscapes, galaxies, and flowing textures.

Casa Boost is a curated space where light, sound, and movement converge to inspire physical and mental transformation. To elevate this concept, the studio wanted to break away from traditional yoga class formats and create a space where projection would support the emotional journey of each session.

The challenge? A narrow, elongated room with minimal projection distance and architectural obstacles. “The only way to fully cover the projection area without compromising on focus or brightness was with Christie Captiva,” said Luis Guadalajara, Director at Moonlight Drive. “Their ultra-short throw capability was key in avoiding shadows during classes, even when the room is full.”

Two Christie Captiva DWU500S projectors, featuring 1DLP laser technology and WUXGA resolution (1920×1200), were installed side by side to create a seamless blend over a 9-meter-wide by 2.2-meter-high (30-foot-wide by 7-feet-high) wall, which serves as the projection surface. Painted in a neutral gray tone to maximize color vibrancy, the wall displays looped video content tailored to each class, from tranquil natural scenes to animated cosmic journeys.

With ultra-short throw lenses (0.25:1), 5000 lumens of brightness, and quiet, low-profile operation, the Captiva projectors offer a combination of performance and discretion. Their laser illumination system provides up to 20,000 hours of operation with minimal maintenance, while built-in edge blending and warping capabilities help overcome structural challenges in the room.

The immersive visuals, delivered in 3840×1200 resolution, blend with the session’s rhythm, creating what Casa Boost describes as “pure magic – no filters, no edits, just you and your body in the magical room.”

Despite the technical constraints – including load-bearing elements and a one-day installation window – Moonlight Drive and The Good Brand delivered a clean, fully integrated solution. “Everything was planned remotely, based on measurements and 3D simulations. We arrived with everything ready, executed in one day, and the results exceeded expectations,” Guadalajara said.

“The client was blown away when they saw the final result on-site,” added Guadalajara. “The reaction was immediate, and the immersive classes have been a real success with the studio’s community.”

The Christie Captiva projectors were supplied by Christie partner Charmex, and the project was initiated thanks to The Good Brand, which connected Casa Boost with Moonlight Drive. The integration included not only the projection system, but also a content server with two outputs, ambient audio, and automated scheduling aligned with class routines.