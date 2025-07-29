SeaWorld San Diego to present reimagined Orca Encounter

SeaWorld San Diego reaffirms its ongoing commitment to exceptional guest experiences and world-class animal care with the debut of the next evolution of its iconic Orca Encounter presentation. Presented daily, the reimagined Orca Encounter fuses immersive storytelling, personal narratives and a renewed focus on education and emotion – deepening guests’ connection to ocean conservation through the eyes of SeaWorld’s orcas, powerful ambassadors of their species.

Brought to life by SeaWorld’s animal care team, this experience offers a more personal, inspiring and educational look at orcas, their natural behaviors and the strong human-animal bonds that define their care.

“This was a true team effort,” said Blake Foster, Senior Zoological Specialist who first saw the orca presentation at SeaWorld when he was just four years old – and knew then he wanted to have a profession working with orcas. “We’ve dreamed about this for years. We started working on the new presentation in 2023, and every moment has been about deepening the connection between the orcas, us and the guests.”

The presentation varies by day, offering a rotating experience that reflects the individuality of each animal, so guests are likely to see something new in the presentation every time they visit. The orcas demonstrate natural behaviors seen in the wild – powerful breaches, hunting techniques, playful splashes and engaging enrichment sessions – encouraging the orcas to be cognitive and physically stimulated while giving guests a firsthand look at their incredible capabilities. The presentation also features dynamic video elements produced in collaboration with SeaWorld’s Entertainment team, adding depth and perspective to the conservation message.

Orca Encounter puts a spotlight on the daily routines of the orca care team, the relationships they nurture with each orca, and their commitment to animal care. The presentation also highlights the behind-the-scenes contributions of the park’s dedicated veterinary team and its orcas to critical marine science. These animals play a central role in research aimed at protecting endangered wild populations, including the Southern Resident killer whales of the Pacific Northwest. They have supported studies on heart rate, metabolism, hearing, and body condition via drone imagery – research partnerships, including with NOAA, that are advancing wild orca conservation science. Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Russell recently published findings using infrared imaging to measure orca blowhole temperatures, a method that may lead to non-invasive health assessments via drones for wild orcas; and the park has shared more than 20 years of veterinary data with thousands of blood tests that provide scientists with the most comprehensive baseline of healthy orca blood values to date. This kind of data is nearly impossible to collect from wild whales and is helping federal agencies better understand how to assess and intervene with sick or stranded orcas.

“Our animal care team is devoted to these animals, often spending more time with the orcas than they do with their own families,” said Eric Otjen, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego. “This presentation is a tribute to those bonds and to the potential we have to inspire change through connection and education.”

In addition to the refreshed content, guests will notice nods to SeaWorld’s past. The orca team now wears revived nostalgic uniforms that celebrate the legacy of the park while embracing a forward-looking mission focused on conservation, education and inspiration. The park hopes each guest leaves feeling more inspired to safeguard our oceans, continue to learn more about orcas in the wild, and return again to catch a new glimpse into the world of these intelligent, dynamic marine mammals.

SeaWorld San Diego is committed to the highest standard of world class animal care, backed by more than six decades of experience, as well as accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums. Notably, the AZA reports that fewer than then ten percent of animal facilities licensed by the USDA in the United States have met their standards.

SeaWorld San Diego’s dedication to marine life extends beyond its parks through pioneering efforts in science, education, and welfare. Its animal care practices are Humane Certified by American Humane. In addition, the park collaborates closely with NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to support marine animal research, rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation efforts.