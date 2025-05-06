Chimelong Water Park opens its latest expansion

Chimelong Water Park, the world’s most attended waterpark, officially opened the gates on April 26 to its largest and most ambitious expansion yet, accomplished in partnership with ProSlide Technology.

Powerful partnerships, powerful innovation

At the heart of Chimelong’s expansion are two ﬁrsts:

The First Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Coaster featuring Asia’s ﬁrst FlyingSAUCER 60

The First HIVE 35 family tower complex featuring an industry-ﬁrst Double TORNADO 60

As part of the expansion, ProSlide and Chimelong aimed for very element – from the park’s mega tower to the introduction of magnetic propulsion – to be engineered for operational excellence, maximum guest experience, and future growth.

Working in close collaboration, the teams designed and delivered this project in just eight months.

LIM launches a new era

The HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Water Coaster represents a leap forward for water ride technology. First introduced to the world at Volcano Bay’s Krakatau attraction in 2017, LIM technology combines magnetic propulsion technology with high-capacity, energy-efficient ride performance.

Now, ProSlide’s next-generation LIM experience is delivering its fastest launches, heaviest payloads, and highest throughput.