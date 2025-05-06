TEA and Licensing International announce partnership fostering connection between organizations

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the association for the global community of creators, innovators, and fabricators of themed experiences, and Licensing International (LI), the trade organization for the global brand licensing industry, announced a new partnership that will facilitate networking and information sharing for members while fostering the growth, expansion and reach of the global themed entertainment industry.

As an association for the themed entertainment industry, TEA supports the creators and makers of experiences worldwide and provides tools, education, community, and connection to support the growth of their businesses. Licensing International serves over 1,200 corporate members, including licensors, agents, manufacturers, consultants, retailers and service providers in 40 countries in industries including entertainment, corporate brands, fashion, sports and esports, collegiate and more.

“We are energized and excited for this new partnership with Licensing International,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO of Themed Entertainment Association. “Through our discussions with Licensing International, we understand licensors turn to TEA members to help them bring licensed location-based experiences – and more – to life. This collaborative partnership will further facilitate new connections while opening doors to new business opportunities.”

“Bringing TEA closer to Licensing International’s members makes sense,” said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. “This shared relationship between our two associations will connect with Licensing International’s brand licensor members with TEA’s talented members so that together they can develop quality experiences that will delight fans and guests around the world.”

“Connection and relationships are at the heart of the themed entertainment industry,” Oviedo added, “This collaborative partnership will also provide Licensing International’s and TEA’s members new benefits including access to research, educational content, exclusive events, networking opportunities and more.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

TEA members will receive the LI’s member rate to attend and exhibit the annual Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo China events

Provide reciprocal sharing and access for members to exclusive research, reports and data created and published by both organizations

Cross promotion of TEA’s and LI’s events, educational programs and member programs

Increased visibility for both organizations and their members through cross-promotion marketing and communication

Create and facilitate networking events and opportunities to help facilitate connections between TEA and LI members.

TEA and Licensing International are also thrilled to announce their upcoming joint event during the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, NV, USA, later this month. Stay tuned for registration information and Save the Date for an evening at the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE located at AREA15 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.