United Parks & Resorts Chief Zoological Officer Dr. Chris Dold is appointed as AZA board chair

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Dold, chief zoological officer at United Parks & Resorts Inc., as the Association’s 101st chair of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Dold assumes the role after having served on AZA’s Board of Directors since 2020. With 30 years of experience in the zoo and aquarium field, he offers extensive knowledge and deep industry insights that uniquely qualify him to lead the Association into its next chapter.

“It is an honor to serve as chair of the board for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” said Dr. Dold. “I am deeply proud of the organization’s direction and remain committed to working alongside our exceptionally professional and motivated Board of Directors to advance AZA’s ambitious strategic plan. Together, we will continue to champion the Association’s animal- and conservation-focused mission, building on its legacy of excellence and innovation to ensure a vibrant future for the field.”

As chair, Dr. Dold, along with three other executive officers and nine board members, will be involved in every aspect of the national organization, including accreditation, ethics, animal wellbeing and conservation.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience and perspective to the role of board chair,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “As a veterinarian, his knowledge of and compassion for animals will help advance our animal sustainability, care and wellbeing efforts. His seriousness and his sense of humor are ever-present. Chris is deliberate, considerate and committed to the mission and values of the Association. We are grateful for his service to our Association and the entire aquarium and zoo community.”

Since 2016, Dr. Dold has served as the chief zoological officer at United Parks & Resorts, representing their five AZA-accredited SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks, where he leads the organization’s team of zoological professionals and oversees all animal programs, rescue efforts, rehabilitation, science, conservation and education initiatives. Before this role, he was vice president of veterinary services from 2008 to 2016 and senior veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando from 2005 to 2008.

Dr. Dold holds a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology/animal biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.

In addition to Dr. Dold’s appointment, the AZA Board of Directors has also welcomed three new members: