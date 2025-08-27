Immersive DUNGEONS & DRAGONS interactive experience to make U.S. debut

VIBRANT Studios, under license from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, invites guests to experience DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest. This all-new interactive experience launches October 15, 2025, at 2712 Central Expressway, Plano, Texas.

Step into the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest offers a fantasy adventure designed to delight guests of all ages. Participants begin their journey by choosing the type of adventurer they want to become, then embark on a mission to retrieve a powerful magical gem from the clutches of a fearsome dragon. This 16,000+-square-foot multi-room experience features: live immersive theater, cinematic video storytelling, highly detailed scenic design, soundscapes, interactive multimedia stations and themed food and beverages.

Following its debut in Toronto – where it welcomed more than 30,000 guests and extended its run through July 27 due to demand – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest arrives in the United States with the same larger-than-life adventure and fan-favorite features.

“For more than 50 years, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has united millions of players through epic storytelling, boundless imagination and the thrill of adventure. After enchanting fans in Canada, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest is now inviting U.S. fans to step inside the story, become the heroes of their own quest and see the magic of D&D come alive like never before,” said Matt Proulx, senior vice president, global experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro.

“Our goal with this experience is to bring the magic of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to life like never before,” said Eric Brouillet, president and founder of VIBRANT Marketing. “Every element has been thoughtfully designed for authenticity, immersing both longtime fans and first-timers into the rich and dynamic world of D&D. This is an epic adventure for the whole family.”

Guests begin their quest in the Destiny Room, a mystical space between worlds where they transform into adventurers and step into the universe of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The journey kicks off with a visit to the Yawning Portal, the legendary inn and tavern from the D&D universe. From there, they set off to protect the city of Waterdeep, exploring ancient dungeons, navigating strange and magical environments and facing a series of thrilling challenges. Along the way, they’ll encounter iconic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS creatures such as: The Beholder, The Roper, The Gelatinous Cube and many others. Their journey culminates in a climactic final showdown with a powerful dragon. After the adventure, guests can relax with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-themed snacks and drinks, strike a pose with the legendary paladin STRONGHEART during a unique photo experience and browse a marketplace full of themed merchandise and memorabilia. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest will remain in Plano for four months, before traveling to its next city in the United States.

The Immersive Quest experience lasts approximately 60 minutes, and attendees can spend unlimited time at the market with themed food and drinks, merchandise, and more.

Guests don’t need prior experience with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to enjoy the experience. The experience is recommended for participants aged 8 and up.