Christie ultra short throw projectors enhance new Kia E-Ground experience center

Kia, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, has opened Kia E-Ground in Quito, Ecuador, its first Experience Center for Sustainable Mobility Solutions in Latin America. At the heart of this space is an immersive installation designed and integrated by Ecuadorian company Skyluft, which relies on Christie GS Series 1DLP laser projectors to deliver realistic visuals across curved and interactive surfaces.

Covering 1,400 square meters (15,000 square feet), Kia E-Ground is fully self-sustainable. Its mission is to inspire both the region and the world to move toward a greener future. The permanent exhibition combines innovation and nature to help visitors connect with the importance of sustainability.

The centerpiece is a 27-square-meter (290-square-foot) helical tunnel inspired by the Fibonacci sequence, a mathematical pattern that reflects how life unfolds in nature, visible in flower buds, seashells, and galaxies. Inside, visitors can dive into marine life from the Galápagos Islands or wander through the Amazon rainforest.

To project onto the curved walls and floor, Skyluft deployed nine Christie DWU630-GS projectors with Ultra Short Throw (UST) lenses, capable of creating large-scale images from very short distances. Mounted on the ceiling of the spiral-shaped tunnel, three projectors are aimed at the floor while the others cover the curved walls.

The content, powered by Unreal Engine, is generated in real time and enhanced with LIDAR sensors that track audience movement to trigger interactive reactions such as startled fish, pulsating jellyfish, or blooming flowers.

“We chose Christie projectors for their reliability and performance. The DWU630-GS models are low maintenance, maintain uniform brightness over time, and with the new UST lenses, we were able to tackle the challenge of projecting in a complex space with multiple radii,” says Roberto Mendizábal, CEO of Skyluft.

He adds: “The spiral shape and the need for precise warping with nine projectors made this a one-of-a-kind challenge in the region. Christie’s RealBlack™ technology greatly helped with the blending and was key to achieving flawless results. The projectors are spectacular, and we also selected Christie One Mount ceiling mounts to simplify projector alignment – it was absolutely the right choice and made the process much easier. Thanks to all these factors, we created a realistic, interactive space that now welcomes more than 500 visitors a day.”

Kia E-Ground is a landmark for the brand in Ecuador and across the region, aligned with Kia’s global sustainability strategy “Plan S.” Already recognized as a finalist in the CALA Awards in the category “Best AV Integration Project in Latin America,” the installation combines cutting-edge technology with a strong environmental commitment, engaging the public in a vision of electric mobility and care for the planet.

The Christie DWU630-GS projectors feature 6,750 ISO lumens and WUXGA resolution, delivering up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free laser operation with no lamps or filters. Christie RealBlack technology achieves a contrast ratio of 4,000,000:1, producing deep blacks essential for seamless multi-projector blending.