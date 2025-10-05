Leisure Development Partners releases new report focused on the European market

Leisure Development Partners (LDP), visitor attractions economics and strategy company, has released the second issue of its publication, The Experience Economist, with a dedicated focus on the European market.

Published to coincide with IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 in Barcelona, The Experience Economist: Europe Edition delivers in-depth analysis of the visitor attractions sector, exploring market scale, economic impact, trends, and development opportunities across the region. Drawing on LDP’s proprietary data and decades of global expertise, the report highlights the volume, value, and impact of theme parks and water parks throughout Europe.

“Europe has evolved from what was once seen as a relatively stagnant attractions market into a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation, influencing concepts adopted worldwide,” said Natalia Bakhlina, Partner at LDP. “While global benchmarks are essential, zooming in on regional and sub-regional trends is crucial. That’s exactly what our Experience Economist series delivers.”

Michael Collins, Senior Partner at LDP, added: “The attractions industry thrives on creativity, but decisions must be grounded in evidence. With The Experience Economist, we’re not only tracking trends, we’re translating them into actionable insights that empower leaders to make confident, future-focused choices.”

The Experience Economist series is free to access on the LDP website and provides regionally focused editions to support developers, investors, and operators in making informed decisions rooted in global benchmarks and local realities.