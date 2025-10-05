BoldMove Nation and E&S Rides announce debut for new water-friendly Spinfinity Coaster iteration

In 2028, visitors will discover a new attraction that for family thrills: the Spinfinity Coaster Splash. This world-exclusive ride is the first of its kind, fusing the adrenaline of a coaster with the energy of a water adventure – an experience that feels just like “riding a wave.”

A bold evolution of Spinfinity

After the launch of the Spinfinity Coster Dark (partly indoor) and Spinfinity Coaster Scenic (fully outdoor), the Spinfinity family now welcomes a new creation. Stretching over 450 meters (1,476 feet) of custom-designed track, the Spinfinity Splash takes riders up to 17 meters high, reaches top speeds of 61.5 km/h (38 mph), features limited controlled spinning that ensures​ every ride feels unique, and boasts a capacity of up to 1,000 riders per hour.

Unveiled in its ultra-wet edition, the Spinfinity Coaster Splash surrounds guests with water effects from start to finish. Yet, the concept is adaptable: operators can adjust the level of water for year-round operation.

A partnership forged in boldness

The Spinfinity Coaster Splash is the result of a creative powerhouse partnership: BoldMove Nation leading the vision and guest experience, E&S Rides engineering the coaster dynamics, and Soho Playtime shaping the architectural and scenic elements.

The Spinfinity Coaster Splash will debut in France in 2028, setting a new benchmark for family entertainment and making waves as a true world-first attraction.