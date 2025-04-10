SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi earns AMMPA accreditation

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, along with the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the region’s largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility, have become the first facilities in the MENA region to receive accreditation from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA), joining its sister SeaWorld parks in the US.

This accreditation places SeaWorld Abu Dhabi among a group of institutions that meet and exceed rigorous standards in animal welfare, veterinary care, habitat quality, training and conservation. AMMPA is a global body dedicated to the care of marine mammals in parks, aquariums and zoos. AMMPA-accredited facilities play a vital role in marine animal rescue, research, and public education, ensuring the well-being of animals such as sea lions, dolphins and sea turtles.

Rob Yordi, Zoological Vice President and General Curator at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive accreditation from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of animal care, conservation and education. This milestone reflects the dedication of our entire team to providing a world-class environment for marine life while inspiring our guests to protect our ocean. We remain committed to advancing marine conservation efforts and ensuring the well-being of the incredible animals in our care.”

AMMPA accredited facilities need to prove various aspects of animal welfare, including optimal veterinary care, positive reinforcement training and environmental enrichment to support well-being. Facilities must also maintain high water quality and habitat conditions, ensure responsible breeding and population management, and uphold safe and humane transportation practices. Additionally, accredited institutions contribute to scientific research and conservation efforts while providing educational programs that promote public awareness of marine conservation.

Adding to this recognition, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center are also the region’s first facilities to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare and the region’s third facilities to earn the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation. Representing the next generation of zoological care. This highlights their commitment to upholding the highest standards in marine animal care and conservation.