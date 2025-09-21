Ferrari World blends Italian flavors with design iconography at new restaurant

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has launched an all-new restaurant: Gran Tour Emilia. Guest can look forward to a one-of-a-kind dining destination that takes them on a flavorful journey through Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Celebrated as both the birthplace of Ferrari and one of the world’s richest food cultures, Emilia-Romagna inspires a restaurant that blends authentic Italian gastronomy with the iconography of Ferrari design.

On Friday, September 19, the grand opening of Gran Tour Emilia took place at the heart of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, bringing together VIP guests, key stakeholders, media representatives and Diamond Passholders with the highest year-to-date F&B spend received an exclusive first look at the new dining destination.

From the streets of Modena to the soul of Maranello, every dish at Gran Tour Emilia is a stop on a flavorful road trip through some of Italy’s most iconic towns. The restaurant blends authentic regional cuisine with Ferrari’s craftsmanship, creating a dining experience that is equal parts gourmet indulgence and design spectacle.

Photo courtesy of Miral Experiences.

Warm terracotta walls, oak floors and supple leather seating evoke the interiors of a Ferrari GT, while wireframe car sculptures, vintage headlights and Ferrari model displays tell the story of the automotive legend.

Through a beautiful glass façade, guests of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi can glimpse into the heart of the restaurant: a Ferrari Red kitchen island designed by renowned Italian designer Angelo Po, where chefs prepare dishes live, turning seasonal Emilia-Romagna ingredients into edible works of art.

Each plate is a handcrafted postcard from Italy’s culinary heartland. Highlights include:

Cappelletti Cacio e Pepe – Homemade pasta filled with Pecorino Romano, black pepper, and a butter-sage emulsion

– Homemade pasta filled with Pecorino Romano, black pepper, and a butter-sage emulsion Risotto Modena – Aged Parmigiano Reggiano di Vacche Rosse with Aceto Balsamico di Modena Etichetta Rossa

– Aged Parmigiano Reggiano di Vacche Rosse with Aceto Balsamico di Modena Etichetta Rossa Melanzana Parma – A refined twist on eggplant parmigiana

– A refined twist on eggplant parmigiana Tortelloni di Ricotta alla Modenese – A tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s hometown

– A tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s hometown Five Tomato Pasta – Light, flavorful, and bursting with umami

The restaurant also features a dedicated mixology counter, tiled with traditional Emilia-Romagna roof tiles, serves signature zero-proof cocktails like Dry Lambrusco, 0.0 Negroni, and Martini 0.0.

Gran Tour Emilia is now open at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for guests to enjoy.