LEGO Festival reveals line-up including LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort revealed the full line-up of its new LEGO® Festival taking place from May 3 to June 8. LEGO Festival has been created to encourage families to play more as the LEGO® Play Well Study 2024 showed 76% of parents believe that children have less time and space to play, which is crucial for creativity and learning, developing social skills and building confidence.

The Festival takes play to the next level, as guests can build, dance and rock out in LEGO Festival Zones, each with a distinct theme and new LEGO model. Meanwhile, six new LEGO characters will also bring excitement and interactive fun.

Gaming Zone: From pixels to bricks, the LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone will feature a life-size LEGO model of fan favorite, Cuddle Team Leader, built from more than 21,000 bricks which took master model builders more than 75 hours to create. Not only that, for the first time LEGO Fortnite fans can also unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely.

From pixels to bricks, the LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone will feature a life-size LEGO model of fan favorite, Cuddle Team Leader, built from more than 21,000 bricks which took master model builders more than 75 hours to create. Not only that, for the first time LEGO Fortnite fans can also unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely. Music Zone: Rock out to the LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will also feature an opportunity to get access to all areas and meet the band.

Rock out to the LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will also feature an opportunity to get access to all areas and meet the band. Dance Zone: Groove to sweet tunes at DJ GoodVibes Dance Party.

Groove to sweet tunes at DJ GoodVibes Dance Party. Creative Zone: Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder Alec virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build a LEGO Minifigure head cookie.

Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder Alec virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build a LEGO Minifigure head cookie. Chill Out Zone: Kick back and relax in a secret LEGO garden full of vibrant flower walls! Families can chill out together while building LEGO flowers and adding their creations to the ever-growing flower walls. Plus, the littlest guests can build along with Hopsy, the friendliest red little bunny during the LEGO DUPLO® show.

On their journey through all five play zones, guests will also be encouraged to make a “Play Pact” at the end of each Park visit, inspiring children to build more, laugh louder, explore endlessly and always keep playing.

Emily Stadelman, Global Brand Director for LEGOLAND Resorts, said: “It’s time to power up your play and let imaginations run wild by taking part in our first ever LEGO Festival. We’re so excited to be joining other LEGOLAND Resorts across the world to create this ultimate brick building experience, where thousands of kids and their parents will come together to celebrate play. From dancing, rocking and now gaming with LEGO Fortnite we can’t wait to help families create memorable moments together.”

Rebecca Snell, Senior VP LEGOLAND Brand, said: “We are putting the power back in the hands of children and giving them the control to build, create and play in exactly the way they want to which is an idea that runs deeply through the new LEGO Festival.”

LEGO Festival can also be experienced at six other LEGOLAND Resorts worldwide: LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Korea, LEGOLAND New York and LEGOLAND Windsor.