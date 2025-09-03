Emily Popovich appointed as Director of Global Business Development at KMI International

KMI International, a full-service construction consultancy specializing in project management, cost estimating, and project controls, announced the appointment of Emily Popovich, ICAE, as Director, Global Business Development. In this new role, Popovich will spearhead strategic growth initiatives across KMI’s full spectrum of market sectors – including hospitality, themed entertainment, marine and port, as well as aviation.

Popovich is a recognized leader in the global attractions industry and is widely respected for her ability to build lasting relationships with owners, operators, vendors, and suppliers who shape world-class destinations. Popovich currently serves as a Board Member for the Eastern North America Division of the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and as a Committee Member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Manufacturers and Suppliers Committee. With 16 years at IAAPA and her most recent role as Head of Business Development at L3DFX, a design and fabrication firm, she brings a combination of creativity, operational knowledge, and strategic leadership.

“At KMI, our mission is to deliver results that inspire while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” said John R. Manning, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at KMI International. “Emily’s proven ability to build relationships and her deep understanding of our key industries make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Her collaborative spirit and big-picture perspective will help us expand our global presence and continue to serve clients with excellence.”

“I am excited to join KMI International at such a pivotal time,” said Popovich. “The hospitality, aviation, marine, and attractions industries are evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and our global network of partners to deliver solutions that ensure project success. As an employee-owned firm, KMI’s values align closely with my own, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth.”